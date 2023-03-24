SOGECLAIR will change its governance

Separation of the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at the close of the General Meeting of May 11, 2023

Philippe Robardey will assume the function of Chairman of the Board of Directors

Olivier Pedron, current Chief Operating Officer of SOGECLAIR, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer

Blagnac, March 24, 2023, SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, announces that the Board of Directors of March 22, 2023 has decided to modify the structure of governance and to opt for a dissociation of the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors from those of the General Management at the end of the General Meeting of May 11, 2023.

This change in governance will enable growth to continue and is part of the continuity and acceleration of the ONE SOGECLAIR transformation plan, initiated since the summer of 2021, towards ever greater operational excellence.

Philippe Robardey's term as Chief Executive Officer, which he has held since May 23, 2003, will end on May 11, 2023. Since 1984, within the family company, he has led large-scale structuring projects such as the listing on the Paris stock exchange in 1998 and the company's international development (from 0 to 50% of sales) via operations in Europe, North Africa, North America and Asia-Pacific.

He has also been willing to join forces with flagship partners in French industry such as Dassault Systèmes, UTAC, Renault Group, Mecachrome and Addup (joint venture between Fives and Michelin).

Under his leadership, SOGECLAIR has been able to adapt to economic, commercial, societal and environmental challenges while remaining faithful to the values of the Group and its founding family.

He will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors.

At the Board of Directors meeting on May 11, 2023, it will be proposed that Olivier Pedron be appointed Chief Executive Officer, with solid experience combining strategic vision and operational know-how.

Olivier Pedron, 46 years-old, graduated from the Ecole Spéciale Militaire de Saint-Cyr with a major in international relations, holds a Master's degree in strategy from the University of Paris Sorbonne and an MBA from the Instituto de Empresa in Madrid. He began his career as an officer and helicopter pilot in the French Army. He joined Rockwell Collins in 2011 where he held various positions in the strategic and commercial departments. In 2019, he became President and Managing Director of Rockwell Collins France, as well as of L'Hotellier in 2020.

During his career, Olivier Pedron has led ambitious development projects, in France and internationally, while deploying innovative growth mechanisms.

As Chief Operating Officer of SOGECLAIR and Director of the Solutions Business Unit since September 2021, Olivier Pedron has been able to drive the company's ambitions, mobilize the expertise of the teams and support the ONE SOGECLAIR strategic plan towards a more integrated and strengthened organization, while demonstrating his commitment to the company's values.

About Sogeclair

Supplier of innovative, high added-value solutions for safer and more efficient mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Philippe ROBARDEY, President & CEO / Olivier PEDRON, Chief Officer Operating / +33(0)5 61 71 70 33

Press contact: Louise-Marie Thabard / SOGECLAIR Communication / louise-marie.thabard@sogeclair.com / +336 75 95 12 20

