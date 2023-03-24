SMI 10'719 -0.6%  SPI 14'070 -0.4%  Dow 32'105 0.2%  DAX 15'210 0.0%  Euro 0.9939 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'207 0.3%  Gold 1'989 -0.1%  Bitcoin 26'003 0.1%  Dollar 0.9177 0.1%  Öl 76.2 0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Darum zeigt sich der Euro stabil über 1,08 US-Dollar - zum Franken wenig verändert
CFT-Aktie: Compagnie Financière Tradition macht 2022 mehr Gewinn
Swiss Life-Aktie: Swiss Life-Chef Patrick Frost erhält gleiche Vergütung wie im Vorjahr
Wisekey-Aktie: Wisekey verstärkt Präsenz in Nordamerika
Edisun-Aktie: Edisun verzeichnet 2022 Rekordgewinn
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Sogeclair Aktie [Valor: 954709 / ISIN: FR0000065864]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.03.2023 08:36:57

Sogeclair: will change its governance

Sogeclair
19.80 EUR -0.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SOGECLAIR will change its governance

  • Separation of the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at the close of the General Meeting of May 11, 2023
  • Philippe Robardey will assume the function of Chairman of the Board of Directors
  • Olivier Pedron, current Chief Operating Officer of SOGECLAIR, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer

Blagnac, March 24, 2023, SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, announces that the Board of Directors of March 22, 2023 has decided to modify the structure of governance and to opt for a dissociation of the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors from those of the General Management at the end of the General Meeting of May 11, 2023.

This change in governance will enable growth to continue and is part of the continuity and acceleration of the ONE SOGECLAIR transformation plan, initiated since the summer of 2021, towards ever greater operational excellence.

Philippe Robardey's term as Chief Executive Officer, which he has held since May 23, 2003, will end on May 11, 2023. Since 1984, within the family company, he has led large-scale structuring projects such as the listing on the Paris stock exchange in 1998 and the company's international development (from 0 to 50% of sales) via operations in Europe, North Africa, North America and Asia-Pacific.
He has also been willing to join forces with flagship partners in French industry such as Dassault Systèmes, UTAC, Renault Group, Mecachrome and Addup (joint venture between Fives and Michelin).
Under his leadership, SOGECLAIR has been able to adapt to economic, commercial, societal and environmental challenges while remaining faithful to the values of the Group and its founding family.
He will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors.

At the Board of Directors meeting on May 11, 2023, it will be proposed that Olivier Pedron be appointed Chief Executive Officer, with solid experience combining strategic vision and operational know-how.
Olivier Pedron, 46 years-old, graduated from the Ecole Spéciale Militaire de Saint-Cyr with a major in international relations, holds a Master's degree in strategy from the University of Paris Sorbonne and an MBA from the Instituto de Empresa in Madrid. He began his career as an officer and helicopter pilot in the French Army. He joined Rockwell Collins in 2011 where he held various positions in the strategic and commercial departments. In 2019, he became President and Managing Director of Rockwell Collins France, as well as of L'Hotellier in 2020.

During his career, Olivier Pedron has led ambitious development projects, in France and internationally, while deploying innovative growth mechanisms.
As Chief Operating Officer of SOGECLAIR and Director of the Solutions Business Unit since September 2021, Olivier Pedron has been able to drive the company's ambitions, mobilize the expertise of the teams and support the ONE SOGECLAIR strategic plan towards a more integrated and strengthened organization, while demonstrating his commitment to the company's values.

About Sogeclair
Supplier of innovative, high added-value solutions for safer and more efficient mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high quality, proximity service to all its customers.
SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment C – Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)
Contacts: Philippe ROBARDEY, President & CEO / Olivier PEDRON, Chief Officer Operating / +33(0)5 61 71 70 33
Press contact: Louise-Marie Thabard  / SOGECLAIR Communication / louise-marie.thabard@sogeclair.com / +336 75 95 12 20

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Sogeclair SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Trügt die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten? Was ist für Anlegerinnen und Anleger in der kommenden Zeit wichtig und worauf müssen wir uns einstellen?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blümer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem gibt Marco Ludescher eine Prognose über die Entwicklung der Inflation und des Zinsumfeldes.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07:08 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Seitwärts am GD50
23.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG
23.03.23 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte unter Druck
23.03.23 Ein starkes Duo für die Energiewende: Wind und Solar
23.03.23 Börse Aktuell – Jerome Powell regiert die Märkte
23.03.23 SMI schwächer erwartet
21.03.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
17.03.23 Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'124.62 19.84 SKSSMU
Short 11'360.50 13.91 BPSSMU
Short 11'786.11 8.85 ILSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'718.54 23.03.2023 17:30:27
Long 10'278.02 19.30 AOSSMU
Long 10'061.23 13.91 BASSMU
Long 9'620.61 8.85 3SSM7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Leitzinerhöhung: SNB hebt Leitzinsen deutlich an - Mehrere Banken erhöhen Kontozinsen
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt nach oben: Meyer Burger schreibt trotz Umsatzsteigerung 2022 erneut rote Zahlen
Zur Rose-Aktie verliert dennoch zweistellig: Zur Rose konnte Verluste 2022 wie angekündigt eindämmen
Ethereum-Gründer Vitalik Buterin trennt sich von hunderttausenden Altcoins
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: Finma reagiert auf Kritik zur Abschreibung von CS-Anleihen - SNB-Chef: CS-Konkurs zu riskieren, wäre verantwortungslos
Ex-Roche-CEO Schwan nun Verwaltungsratspräsident: Darum dürfte die Roche-Inhaberfamilie die Neubesetzung begrüssen
Goldpreis: Fed-Aussagen sorgen für kräftigen Rebound
Logitech-Aktie leicht im Plus: Logitech bestätigt Berichte über Massenentlassung
Nach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Aussagen: US--Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI nach SNB-Zinsanhebung im Minus -- DAX dämmt letztlich Verluste ein -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Meyer Burger steigert Jahresumsatz 2022 deutlich und gibt weiteres Wachstum der Produktionskapazit&#228;t mit neuen langfristigen Abnahmevertr&#228;gen in den USA bekannt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.