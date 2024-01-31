|
09.02.2024 17:35:00
Sogeclair: Voting rights as at 2024/01/31
SOGECLAIR
Business corporation with a capital of 3 204 901 Euros
Head Office: 7 avenue Albert Durand – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Tel.: +33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital
Section L.233-8 II of French commercial law ("Code de commerce”) and section 223-16 of the general rules of the French Financial Markets Authority (‘"Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers”)
|DATE
|Total number of shares in the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|31 January 2024
|3,204,901
|Total voting rights - brut: 5,406,142
|Total voting rights - net*: 5,248,864
* net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares deprived of voting rights (treasury stock etc.)
Attachment
