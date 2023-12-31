Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'263 0.1%  SPI 14'663 0.0%  Dow 37'566 0.1%  DAX 16'696 0.1%  Euro 0.9336 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'470 0.1%  Gold 2'025 -0.2%  Bitcoin 38'680 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8520 -0.1%  Öl 77.5 0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Sika41879292Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Alcon43249246Logitech2575132Bayer10367293
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Tetherkurs, Etherkurs und Ripplekurs
Deshalb fällt der Dollar zum Euro und zum Franken
Dezember 2023: Die Expertenmeinungen zur thyssenkrupp-Aktie
Swisscom-Aktie, Givaudan-Aktie & Co.: Diese Schweizer Titel werden von Banken für 2024 empfohlen
EVOTEC-Aktie in Rot: EVOTEC schliesst sich amerikanischer Stiftung an
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

Sogeclair Aktie [Valor: 954709 / ISIN: FR0000065864]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.01.2024 17:35:00

Sogeclair: Voting rights as at 2023/12/31

finanzen.net zero Sogeclair-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Sogeclair
17.45 EUR -1.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen



SOGECLAIR
Business corporation with a capital of 3 204 901 Euros
Head Office: 7 avenue Albert Durand – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Tel.: +33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE


Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital


Section L.233-8 II of French commercial law ("Code de commerce”) and section 223-16 of the general rules of the French Financial Markets Authority (‘"Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers”)


DATETotal number of shares in the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
31 December 20233,204,901Total voting rights - brut: 5,406,118
  Total voting rights - net*: 5,248,757


* net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares deprived of voting rights (treasury stock etc.)

        

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Sogeclair SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp

Inside Trading & Investment

09:15 Marktüberblick: BASF unter Druck
08:37 SMI weiter in Lauerstellung
07:24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Leitindex auf Richtungssuche
01:00 A Look Into U.S. Employment Data Reveals Warnings
09.01.24 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Fresenius Medical Care AG
09.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Zurückhaltung hält an
09.01.24 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Casey`s General Store, Arista Networks & Cintas Corp
08.01.24 Blicken Sie mit uns ins neue Börsenjahr
05.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Uber
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'708.56 19.77 A0SSMU
Short 11'963.29 13.74 OFSSMU
Short 12'400.42 8.87 D3SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'262.80 10.01.2024 17:29:27
Long 10'788.57 19.43 SSSMTU
Long 10'563.73 13.91 SSOMUU
Long 10'110.74 8.98 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Michael Saylor veräussert MicroStrategy-Aktien im Millionenwert: Erfüllung persönlicher Verpflichtungen und verstärkter Kauf von Bitcoin
Solana-Kursrally pausiert: Dennoch grosses Interesse an SOL-Token
SNB-Aktie letztlich schwächer: SNB schreibt 2023 Verlust von rund 3 Milliarden Franken - Erneut keine Dividende
ARK Invest-CEO Wood bleibt optimistisch: Bitcoin-Kurs vor Einbruch nach ETF-Zulassung?
Novartis-Aktie schliesst höher: Novartis in fortgeschritten Verhandlungen zum Kauf von Cytokinetics
Sika-Aktie dennoch deutlich schwächer: Sika verzeichnet Rekord-Jahresumsatz
Idorsia-Aktie tiefrot: Idorsia prüft wie Finanzierungsquellen erschlossen werden können - Zahlenvorlage und GV verschoben
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Novartis präsentiert positive Studiendaten für Scemblix - Forschungszusammenarbeit mit Isomorphic
SMI schliesst fester -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- DAX setzt Konsolidierung letztlich fort -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich mit Aufschlägen aus dem Handel
Konkurrenzkampf zwischen Tesla und BYD: Darum liegt Tesla bei Preissenkungen in China vorne

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit