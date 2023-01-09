SMI 11'145 0.8%  SPI 14'276 0.7%  Dow 33'631 2.1%  DAX 14'610 1.2%  Euro 0.9886 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'018 1.5%  Gold 1'879 0.7%  Bitcoin 15'934 0.8%  Dollar 0.9253 -0.3%  Öl 79.6 1.3% 
SoftwareONE Aktie
09.01.2023 07:15:48

SoftwareOne launches new brand to reflect business transformation

SoftwareONE
14.03 CHF 1.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SoftwareOne launches new brand to reflect business transformation

09.01.2023 / 07:15 CET/CEST

Media Release

SoftwareOne launches new brand to reflect business transformation

Stans, Switzerland I 9 January 2023 SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today unveiled a new brand identity and market positioning that reflects the companys transformation over the last five years. During this time, SoftwareONE has evolved from a licensing reseller to a global software and cloud solutions provider that helps organizations unlock the value of technology. The rebranding will be rolled out across SoftwareOnes 90 markets over the coming months.

Since 2018 SoftwareOne has expanded its professional and managed services portfolio organically and via acquisitions, adding over 5,500 new employees and tripling in size. Today, the company offers cloud and application services, SAP services, digital workplaces, security and FinOps as well as commercial software offerings such as IT Asset Management (ITAM), software sourcing and software publisher advisory. SoftwareOne has also developed vertical expertise in the construction, finance, government and nonprofit sectors.

Our new brand reflects the all-in-one provider we have become, said Dieter Schlosser, CEO of SoftwareOne. The way organizations buy and manage software has been changing for years, driven by the move to cloud and an everything-as-a-service model. Drawing on our strong foundation and licensing expertise, we have built a holistic offering and an exceptional team of experts to serve our clients along their entire cloud journeys.

The rebrand introduces a distinctive black and white logo, in which the word Software is incorporated into the word One, emphasizing that SoftwareOne brings to its clients the needed global and local reach, commercial (software) and technology expertise, and data insights with human expertise all-in-one. While the rebrand is seen on the companys global website today, rebranding of local country websites and offices will be managed in stages to ensure a smooth transition across 90 markets.

Weve been characteristically humble about the fact that SoftwareOne is redefining how the world buys, builds and manages everything cloud. Now its time to celebrate this. After months of effort, we have arrived at a definitive market positioning, rearchitected offering portfolio and exciting new visual identity, said Susanna Parry-Hoey, Chief Marketing Officer of SoftwareOne. From independent advisory and full implementation to managed services, clients can pick and mix what they need. We want people to take another look at what weve become.

Learn more at https://www.softwareone.com/en/blog/articles/2023/01/08/meet-the-new-softwareone

 

CONTACT

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com

FGS Global, Media Relations

Tel. +41 44 562 14 99, press.softwareone@fgsglobal.com

 

 

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareOne is a leading global software and cloud solutions provider that is redefining how organizations build, buy and manage everything in the cloud. By helping clients to migrate and modernize their workloads and applications and in parallel, to navigate and optimize the resulting software and cloud changes SoftwareOne unlocks the value of technology. The companys 8,900 employees are driven to deliver a portfolio of 7,500 software brands with sales and delivery capabilities in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com

SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the groups future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the groups ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: SoftwareONE Holding AG
Riedenmatt 4
6370 Stans
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 832 41 69
E-mail: info.ch@softwareone.com
Internet: www.softwareone.com
ISIN: CH0496451508
Valor: A2PTSZ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1529845

 
End of News EQS News Service

1529845  09.01.2023 CET/CEST

