Software Users Reveal Top Four Leaders in Unified Communications as a Service Through SoftwareReviews

TORONTO, Ontario, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftwareReviews, a division of world-class IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group, announces the release of the 2019 Unified Communications Data Quadrant Awards for best performers in the software according to its users.

The following most popular vendors will receive gold medals from their users for leading the way with a positive experience:

Cisco Unified Communications

NEC Unified Communications

AT&T Unified Communications

Mitel Unified Communications

What makes the SoftwareReviews data quadrant different is the carefully crafted survey questions by seasoned IT analysts, backed by 22 years of research in IT. This study involves gathering intel on user satisfaction and sentiment; the emotional factor.

Among ten vendors in the unified communications software industry, Cisco earns top product in call management and conferencing features with its users, receiving the highest scores overall. NEC users name NEC as top product for its secure access feature; AT&T is rated by its users as top product for its presence and instant messaging feature; and Mitel earns top product for usability and intuitiveness by its users.

When distilled, the software experience is shaped by both using the interface and the relationship with the vendor. Evaluating enterprise software along these two dimensions provides a comprehensive understanding of the product in its entirety and helps identify vendors that can deliver on both for the complete software experience.

Relationships play a large role in customer satisfaction, and interactions with a software vendor can be a complex one. The Net Emotional Footprint of a vendor is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend and experience, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users' point of view.

About the Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive data quadrant gold medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. Full vendor evaluations are available in SoftwareReviews' in-depth software evaluation reports at SoftwareReviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships.

By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, SoftwareReviews' methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

