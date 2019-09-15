15.09.2019 04:00:00

Software is the future of Automotive industry: How do software companies prepare for this trend?

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The big automotive industry trends – connected cars, electric vehicles and autonomous driving – have increased the role of software in this industry. As cars move from hardware centric to software centric, software now becomes a main driver of automotive industry innovations and software becomes the future of the automotive industry..

To prepare for this trend, TMA – a leading Vietnamese software company with 2,500 engineers – has established an automotive software center and invested heavily on training to turn its telecom software engineers to automotive software engineers. With more than 22 years of experience in telecom-networking, TMA found many similarities between telecom software and automotive software:

  • Very high quality
  • Mission critical applications
  • High performance
  • Hardware intensive

The results are very positive. After some successful pilot projects, TMA gained trust from leading automotive companies from Germany, Japan and USA for long-term projects. With many years of experience in designing, developing and testing large scale enterprise applications for telecommunication and wireless, embedded software, multimedia and mobile, IoT, and data science, TMA Automotive Software Center now can offer a wide range of services:

  • R&D, prototyping, especially in applying artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science.
  • Model-based development and testing
  • Android application development
  • Porting and optimization
  • MiL/SiL test automation
  • Testing in specialized hardware

TMA has been collaborating with 35 universities in Vietnam on training, internship, and R&D to assure a large supply of qualified talents of the rapid growth of automotive software market.

To learn more, please visit https://www.tmasolutions.com/automotive-software

About TMA Solutions:
TMA is a leading software company in Vietnam with 2,500 engineers and 22 years of experience in providing quality software services for clients in 27 countries. Besides 7 offices in Vietnam, TMA also has offices in Canada, USA, Japan, Australia, France, and Singapore.

TMA Automotive Software Center is aimed to leverage TMA's software development and testing experience, and apply latest technologies to provide innovative software services to automotive companies.

 

SOURCE TMA Solutions

