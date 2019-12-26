Software-Defined Data Center Market Revenue to Hit USD 235 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, Dec. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to latest report "(SDDC) Software-Defined Data Center Market by Solution (Software-Defined Compute (SDC), Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Software-Defined Storage (SDS)), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), End-Use (Enterprise, Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of SDDC will reach $235 billion by 2026. Growing demand for resource pooling, resiliency, data integrity, virtualization, and predictability among businesses is proliferating the market size.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2995

Some major findings of the software-defined data center market report are:

Increasing dominance of cloud services and steady growth in business & consumer applications across the globe are driving the industry growth. Rising trends of streaming video, online shopping, and social networking are propelling the data generation.

Proliferation of smartphones coupled with the rising internet penetration in Asia Pacific region is the key driving factor.

region is the key driving factor. Major market players include Advanced Systems Group, Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu, Hitachi Data Systems (Hitachi Vantra), HP Enterprises, Huawei, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation of America (NEC Corporation), NetApp, Inc., Nutanix, Oracle Corporation, SUSE, and Vmware, Inc.

Players are partnering with local players to expand into unserved and underserved regions

Growing trends of cloud computing, IoT, and mobility solutions are expected to fuel the software-defined data center market growth.

Increasing demand to reduce CapEx and OpEx along with enhanced IT agility will propel the market size.

SDDC is a paradigm shift to a virtualized data center from a hardware-centric data center. The rising need for improved IT agility, reduced capital expenditure, and lower operational expenditure among end-use firms are proliferating the SDDC market size. The deployment of SDDC allows hybrid cloud extensibility and data center virtualization, enabling IT organizations to reduce capital expenditure. This provides high availability and recoverability for all workloads. Additionally, it abstracts and automates flexible deployment for disaster recovery, reducing the downtime for organizations. It provides a holistic approach to organizations, ensuring uninterrupted applications & services and data availability during downtime. The adoption of cloud computing and server virtualization has brought an essential shift in the way computing resources are being deployed, scaled, and managed to drive the same benefits from their network. Apart from server virtualization technology, carriers have also been aggressively driving network innovations through various channels.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2995

Software-Defined Networking (SDN) market growth is attributed to the rapid adoption of IT convergence and cloud services. The growth is driven by its capabilities to provide enterprise-wide array of resources that can be utilized to automate, orchestrate, and scale & support their operations. The growing demand for cloud computing is expected to change the dynamics of data center infrastructure by offering enhanced scalability, improved flexibility, and programmability by the virtualizing model. These factors will propel the demand for SDN solutions among end-user organizations.

Growing investments in healthcare infrastructure and the increasing demand for scale data center capacities are being witnessed. The increasing adoption of SDDC in healthcare institutes is burgeoning software-defined data center market demand. Healthcare institutes are increasingly adopting technology to increase the quality of patient care, streamline operations, save time, and reduce the overall cost. Moreover, the adoption of big data analytics and IoT along with the growing adoption of wearable devices and other patient-centric technologies have also modified healthcare institutes.

Major software-defined data center (SDDC) market leaders are investing heavily in their R&D capabilities to enhance their service abilities, ensuring lower CapEx and OpEx for end-user firms. These market players are collaborating with local players to expand their market presence by serving unserved & underserved markets. This will help these industry players to strengthen their market position.

Browse key industry insights spread across 300 pages with 600 market data tables and 27 figures & charts from the report, "Software-Defined Data Center Market Size 2020–2026" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/software-defined-data-center-sddc-market

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. SDDC Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.2.1. Data center industry landscape

3.2.2. IoT industry landscape

3.2.3. Cloud computing industry landscape

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4. SDDC architecture

3.5. Evolution of SDDC from traditional data centers

3.6. Technology & innovation landscape

3.6.1. Automation & orchestration

3.6.2. Computational fluid dynamics

3.6.3. Hyper-converged infrastructure

3.6.4. Integration through APIs

3.7. Regulatory landscape

3.7.1. North America

3.7.2. Europe

3.7.3. Asia Pacific

3.7.4. Latin America

3.7.5. MEA

3.8. Industry impact forces

3.8.1. Growth drivers

3.8.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9. Growth potential analysis

3.10. Porter's analysis

3.10.1. Supplier power

3.10.2. Buyer power

3.10.3. Threat of new entrants

3.10.4. Threat of substitutes

3.10.5. Internal rivalry

3.11. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.11.1. Company market share analysis

3.11.2. Strategy dashboard

3.12. PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/software-defined-data-center-sddc-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.comWeb: https://www.gminsights.com