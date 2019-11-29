29.11.2019 03:40:00

Softrock pleased with continued increase in revenue

CALGARY, Nov. 28. 2019 /CNW/ - Softrock Minerals Ltd (SFT on TSXV) announced in their third quarter report recently released to SEDAR, that their oil and gas royalty revenue in this year's third quarter had more than doubled over the corresponding 3 months on 2018 from $12,195 to $ 24,882.

Likewise royalty income for the first nine months of this year at $74,081 is more than three times last year's first nine months of $21,955.

The company looks forward optimistically to another two royalty wells to be drilled in the future but also expressed disappointment at the poor shows obtained this month on its northern Ontario nickel-cobalt prospect.

