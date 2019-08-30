Softrock Increases First Half and Second Quarter Income

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Softrock Minerals Ltd (SFT on TSX-V) is pleased to announce a sharp increase in revenue over both the second quarter and first half of 2019 over the same intervals in 2018.

Second Quarter revenue was $41,395 this year compared to $3344 last year, and first half revenue this year was $49,190 compared to $9,760 last year

Expenses have been kept the same so the company's profit have also increased. The increase in revenue and profit is due to an increase in oilwells that the company receives royalties from, from 3 wells to four with further increases expected sometime in the future as there are two more inside royalty locations to be drilled.

Details of the Financial Statements and MD&A are available online at SEDAR.

Website www.softrockminerals.com.

