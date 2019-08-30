30.08.2019 04:56:00

Softrock Increases First Half and Second Quarter Income

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Softrock Minerals Ltd (SFT on TSX-V) is pleased to announce a sharp increase in revenue over both the second quarter and first half of 2019 over the same intervals in 2018.

Second Quarter revenue was $41,395 this year compared to $3344 last year, and first half revenue this year was $49,190 compared to $9,760 last year

Expenses have been kept the same so the company's profit have also increased. The increase in revenue and profit  is due to an increase in oilwells that the company receives royalties from, from 3 wells to four with further increases expected sometime in the future as there are two more inside royalty locations to be drilled.

Details of the Financial Statements and MD&A  are available online at SEDAR.

Website www.softrockminerals.com.

SOURCE Softrock Minerals Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

29.08.19
Rekordnachfrage trifft auf Rekordproduktion
29.08.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Facebook - Aufwärtstrend vor dem Aus?
29.08.19
Vontobel: 200% am SMI partizipieren - mit 90% Kapitalschutz
28.08.19
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
28.08.19
SMI-Anleger setzen auf Zinssenkungen
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Überraschende Verkaufswelle: Warum der Bitcoin deutlich abrutscht
Der Franken fällt zu Euro und Dollar - die Gründe
Darum notiert der Euro weiterhin unter 1,09 Franken
Schweizer FinTech-Unicorn: Numbrs erhält Milliarden-Bewertung - Zurich Versicherung kooperiert
Wasserstoffspezialist NEL enttäuscht mit Quartalszahlen Anleger: Umsatz unter Erwartungen
US-Börsen schliessen mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX beenden Sitzung klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen wenig bewegt
"Dr. Doom" warnt: Die US-Notenbank kann vor einer Rezession nicht retten
Swiss-Re-Präsident Kielholz: "Irgendwann gehe ich sogar."
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS ernennt Iqbal Khan zum Co-Chef des Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäfts
Temenos-Aktien tendieren mit Kony-Übernahme deutlich fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX beenden Sitzung klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen wenig bewegt
Entspannungssignale im Handelskrieg treiben Dow & Co. nach oben. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt übernahm Optimismus das Steuer. In Fernost fehlten am Donnerstag ausschlaggebende Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB