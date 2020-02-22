Softjourn Named to IAOP's 2020 Global Outsourcing 100 List

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the sixth year in a row, Softjourn, Inc., a global technology services provider, was named to IAOP's Global Outsourcing 100 (G100). The G100 is IAOP's annual listing of the world's best outsourcing service providers.

"Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense but also through the wide array of the ever-changing collaborative business models, are scrutinizing their providers very closely, which is why choosing the right partners is more important than ever," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "The GO100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships."

This continued recognition follows 2019's listing to the Best of the GO100 and sets Softjourn apart among the world's software development outsourcing service providers. Our continued commitment to excellence, social impact, and innovation makes this acknowledgement possible.

"It is a pleasure and an honor to have been chosen for this year's IAOP list of top global outsourcing providers," said Emmy Gengler, CEO of Softjourn. "Our team has developed a singular focus and expertise in areas such as fintech, cards and payments, and ticketing apps that has brought clients back to us year after year. This, combined with our ongoing commitment to innovation and social responsibility, has given us a market presence of which we are truly proud."

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with R&D Centers in Ukraine and Poland, Softjourn, Inc. is a global technology services provider that finds custom solutions for our clients' toughest challenges. Our 200+ employees skillfully evaluate, identify, and plan innovative, creative solutions. We become a trusted partner by proactively collaborating on all design, build out, and deployment. Contact us to give life to your ideas!

SOURCE Softjourn, Inc.