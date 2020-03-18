Softgiving supports Cloud9, Dignitas, FlyQuest, and Immortals for Wash Yo Hands Tourney, an online charity stream benefiting the COVID-19 LA County Response Fund

ATLANTA, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud9, Dignitas, Immortals Gaming Club, and FlyQuest, some of the world's top-ranked esports organizations, are collaborating on an online tournament with the fundraising platform Softgiving to raise money for the California Community Foundation's COVID-19 LA County Response Fund.

Four esports organizations launched the Wash Yo Hands Tourney on March 16th, featuring online competition between the organizations' League of Legends teams, continuing through March 19 in a collective effort to both support local communities affected by COVID-19 and build awareness on how to prevent further spread. Each team faces off in a round-robin format featuring off-role positions for each player, and includes a ban list containing the 10 most competitive League of Legends champions. Every dollar donated will go toward community grants in Los Angeles with an initial focus on education, health, homelessness, and individual assistance. Fans can donate at WashYoHands.org

The upcoming Wash Yo Hands Tourney events will take place on nightly at 6PM PDT on Twitch and can be viewed at Twitch.tv/Dignitas , Twitch.tv/Cloud9 , and Twitch.tv/Immortals

The four participating esports organizations and Softgiving hope the Wash Yo Hands Tourney will extend beyond the four-day tournament and continue as a long-term charitable initiative. All parties strongly encourage esports fans to continue using the power of streaming and gaming to raise funds for those affected by COVID-19 while also building awareness on how individuals can mitigate further spread.

The Wash Yo Hands Tourney will directly benefit the LA County Response Fund, which was launched by the California Community Foundation to address the immediate and emerging needs of their region's most vulnerable residents — from mitigation to eventual recovery.

To support the Wash Yo Hands tourney, Softgiving provided donation tools and created a landing page where the streaming and gaming community can donate to the cause, track the total amount raised, and view recent and top donors.

"During these difficult times, we're proud to make our fundraising platform available to esports organizations and their community to generate much-needed funding to mitigate the impact of COVID-19," said Matt Pfaltzgraf, Founder & CEO of Softgiving. "We're equally honored to support the critical relief services of the LA County Response Fund who are supporting the evolving needs of their diverse residents."

To donate to the Wash Yo Hands Tourney, benefitting the LA County Response Fund and their efforts to combat COVID-19, individuals can go to www.WashYoHands.org and make a contribution or create a Softgiving campaign to join the event.

About Softgiving

Softgiving makes it easy for influencers to fundraise for their favorite causes in a fast, convenient, lifestyle-based way. As the first charity streaming platform with a 0% Platform Fee, Softgiving is committed to raising more money for more nonprofits in order to make an even greater global impact. For more information, visit Softgiving.com and follow the company on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Cloud9

Founded in 2013, Cloud9 has grown to become one of the most recognizable esports organizations in the world. With championships industry-wide, unmatched viewership hours, and extensive benefits packages for players and staff, Cloud9 prides itself on being the best in all categories. At this time, Cloud9 fields professional teams in League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, Rocket League, Fortnite, Rainbow Six Siege, Hearthstone, Super Smash Bros Melee, World of Warcraft, Teamfight Tactics, DOTA 2, and PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS: Mobile. To find more information about Cloud9, visit http://www.cloud9.gg .

About Dignitas:

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas (DIG) has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple game titles. In September 2016, DIG was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. In June 2019, DIG merged with Fertitta Entertainment's League of Legends LCS franchise, Clutch Gaming. DIG is the competitive team vertical within New Meta Entertainment, a digital sports and entertainment company backed by an investor group that includes HBSE, Fertitta Entertainment, Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North. DIG currently fields seven teams in five of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (men's and women's teams), Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Clash Royale. With player content studios and wellness facilities in New York City and Los Angeles, and infrastructure in Europe and China, DIG is the global leader dedicated to esports athletes.

About FlyQuest

FlyQuest is a professional esports organization founded in 2017 with one goal in mind: to help find and showcase the greatness that already exists within everyone. Owned by Wes Edens, co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, FlyQuest is dedicated to becoming a platform to help others while also competing at the top levels of every esports title that it engages with. Currently, FlyQuest fields teams in League of Legends as one of the ten founding partners of the LCS, North America's most watched esports league. For more information, visit http://flyquest.gg .

About Immortals Gaming Club

Immortals Gaming Club is the world's first vertically integrated, truly global esports and gaming company. IGC owns and operates IGC esports, which houses the company's competitive esports brands Immortals (League of Legends), Los Angeles Valiant (Overwatch League), OpTic Gaming (Call of Duty League) and MIBR; and Gamers Club, the leading matchmaking platform and community hub for gamers in Brazil and Latin America. IGC's mission is to create the world's most inclusive, engaged, and connected community of gamers. Connect with us at www.IGC.gg.

About the COVID-19 LA County Response Fund

The COVID-19 LA County Response Fund was launched by the California Community Foundation launched to address the immediate and emerging needs of their region's most vulnerable residents—from mitigation to eventual recovery. This fund will support community needs identified by their partners in health, housing, education, and immigration, and will aid impacted individuals through their Pass it Along Fund. CCF is a community foundation and their community is Los Angeles County. By being responsive during times of uncertainty, they embrace a leadership role to respond to the evolving needs of our diverse residents.

