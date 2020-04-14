Soft-Tex Announces Donation of 10,000 Masks to Local New York Organizations to Protect Against Coronavirus

WATERFORD, N.Y., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soft-Tex International, a leading supplier of memory foam bedding and innovative home comfort technologies, announced today its planned donation of 10,000 antimicrobial masks with built-in SilverClear antimicrobial technology to help local New York organizations in need of masks protect against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At the very core of Soft-Tex's mission is our commitment to our community. With our factory in upstate New York, we're honored to be able to answer the call during these unprecedented times and provide this donation of masks to organizations in need," said Chris Marsh, Soft-Tex Chief Business Officer.

A web-based submission process has been established for organizations to request mask donations on Soft-Tex's website at https://soft-tex.com/mask-donation/. These masks feature built-in antimicrobial technology, meet Candian PHAC guidelines, and align with the CDC's recommendation of using cloth face coverings to fight the spread of COVID-19; however, are not surgical masks nor N-95 respirators.

Submissions will be honored on a first-come, first served basis and priority will be given to causes near our Albany, NY area facility so the masks can be distributed immediately.

About Soft-Tex International, Inc.

Soft-Tex International, Inc. is an innovation company focused on building the most comfortable products to help the world sleep and live better. With proprietary technologies spanning categories like personal climate control, wellness, antimicrobials, & allergen barriers, coupled with coveted national brands like SensorPEDIC®, SensorGel®, BioPEDIC®, & DreamSmart®, Soft-Tex offers its retail, distributor, and other partners the highest quality, most comfortable products with best-in-class, in-house merchandising, digital marketing, customer service, and global supply chain capabilities.

