+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
14.04.2020 09:15:00

Soft-Tex Announces Donation of 10,000 Masks to Local New York Organizations to Protect Against Coronavirus

WATERFORD, N.Y., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soft-Tex International, a leading supplier of memory foam bedding and innovative home comfort technologies, announced today its planned donation of 10,000 antimicrobial masks with built-in SilverClear antimicrobial technology to help local New York organizations in need of masks protect against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At the very core of Soft-Tex's mission is our commitment to our community. With our factory in upstate New York, we're honored to be able to answer the call during these unprecedented times and provide this donation of masks to organizations in need," said Chris Marsh, Soft-Tex Chief Business Officer.

A web-based submission process has been established for organizations to request mask donations on Soft-Tex's website at https://soft-tex.com/mask-donation/. These masks feature built-in antimicrobial technology, meet Candian PHAC guidelines, and align with the CDC's recommendation of using cloth face coverings to fight the spread of COVID-19; however, are not surgical masks nor N-95 respirators.

Submissions will be honored on a first-come, first served basis and priority will be given to causes near our Albany, NY area facility so the masks can be distributed immediately.

About Soft-Tex International, Inc.

Soft-Tex International, Inc. is an innovation company focused on building the most comfortable products to help the world sleep and live better. With proprietary technologies spanning categories like personal climate control, wellness, antimicrobials, & allergen barriers, coupled with coveted national brands like SensorPEDIC®, SensorGel®, BioPEDIC®, & DreamSmart®, Soft-Tex offers its retail, distributor, and other partners the highest quality, most comfortable products with best-in-class, in-house merchandising, digital marketing, customer service, and global supply chain capabilities.

 

SOURCE Soft-Tex International

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 407.80
2.13 %
Roche Hldg G 313.65
1.60 %
Givaudan 3'120.00
1.60 %
Swiss Re 79.24
1.43 %
LafargeHolcim 38.15
1.33 %
Swisscom 520.60
0.70 %
Novartis 82.29
0.21 %
ABB 17.63
0.17 %
Alcon 50.78
-0.04 %
UBS Group 9.67
-0.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:10
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
06:07
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kurslücke bei 2’300 Punkten im Fokus / Geberit – Neue Abwärtswelle?
09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Airlines abgestossen: Ändert Warren Buffett seine Meinung gegenüber Bitcoin?
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Gewinnmitnahmen an der Wall Street: Dow beendet Montagshandel mit Verlusten
Virgin Galactic-CEO: Milliarden-Beteiligung von einer Steueroase in die nächste verlagert
Amazon will in Corona-Krise weitere 75.000 Mitarbeiter einstellen - Aktie auf Rekordkurs
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Konjunktursorgen belasten asiatische Börsen: Nikkei und Shanghai Composite mit Verlusten
SMI fester -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Pessimistische Experten: Könnte der Ölpreis unter 20 Dollar gedrückt werden?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX zeigen sich nach dem verlängerten Osterwochenende freundlich. Asiens Börsen weisen am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Die Wall Street schloss am Ostermontag leichter.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB