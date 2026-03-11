Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’065 0.5%  SPI 18’122 0.9%  Dow 47’707 -0.1%  DAX 23’969 2.4%  Euro 0.9037 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’837 2.7%  Gold 5’188 0.9%  Bitcoin 54’271 1.9%  Dollar 0.7788 0.2%  Öl 87.8 -2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: Porsche vz zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Gewinnexplosion voraus? Rheinmetall-Aktie am Tag vor Zahlenvorlage schwach
Gigantischer Datenvorsprung bei Tesla-Aktie: FSD erreicht 8 Milliarden Meilen vor Europa-Start
Zeitenwende am Kryptomarkt: Galaxy-Chef sieht Bitcoin vor historischem Umbruch
Depot-Vergleich: Die besten Online Broker der Schweiz im Test
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
11.03.2026 01:30:07

Soft Start Seen For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had slumped more than 1,550 points or 5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 32,770-point plateau although it's tipped to open under pressure on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is fairly flat as traders await further developments in the Middle East conflict. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets are likely to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the technology stocks and a mixed picture from the finance and plastic sectors.

For the day, the index rallied 661.45 points or 2.06 percent to finish at 32,771.87 after trading between 32,455.20 and 33,256.69.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial perked 0.17 percent, while Mega Financial fell 0.38 percent, First Financial lost 0.34 percent, Fubon Financial collected 1.26 percent, E Sun Financial was up 0.15 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rallied 2.21 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation climbed 1.17 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.48 percent, Largan Precision added 0.66 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.27 percent, MediaTek spiked 2.40 percent, Delta Electronics surged 5.74 percent, Novatek Microelectronics strengthened 1.45 percent, Formosa Plastics tumbled 1.80 percent, Nan Ya Plastics soared 4.86 percent and Asia Cement and CTBC Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened lower but quickly moved higher and spent most of the day in the green before a late fade saw them end mixed and little changed.

The Dow dipped 34.29 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 47,706.51, while the NASDAQ perked 1.16 points or 0.01 percent to close at 22,697.10 and the S&P 500 fell 14.51 points or 0.21 percent to end at 6,781.48.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came amid substantial volatility by the price of crude oil, with crude for April delivery plummeting almost 12 percent after soaring to nearly $120 a barrel on Monday.

Crude oil prices plunged on Tuesday after Trump said that the ongoing war would end "very soon" but provided no details. The conflict has driven oil prices to sky-high levels in recent days. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery tumbled $9.47 or 9.99 percent at $85.30 per barrel.

Traders also seemed to be expressing some uncertainty about the U.S. war with Iran after President Donald Trump's latest remarks about the conflict.

The president claimed in a subsequent post on Truth Social that Iran would be hit "twenty times harder" if they do anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’620.40 19.40 SUCBOU
Short 13’888.21 13.83 SZ3BMU
Short 14’399.12 8.93 S8GBGU
SMI-Kurs: 13’065.19 10.03.2026 17:30:02
Long 12’535.58 19.26 SATBDU
Long 12’256.85 13.68 SO2B2U
Long 11’760.01 9.00 SQDBFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.