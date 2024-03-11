|
12.03.2024 00:04:26
Soft Start Seen For South Korea Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Monday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 40 points or 1.6 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,660-point plateau and it may tick lower again on Tuesday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower ahead of inflation data that may affect the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.
The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Monday following profit taking among the financials, technology stocks and industrials.
For the day, the index dropped 20.51 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 2,659.84 after trading between 2,658.74 and 2,677.21, Volume was 383 million shares worth 8.69 trillion won. There were 517 decliners and 353 gainers.
Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.65 percent, while KB Financial dipped 0.28 percent, Hana Financial slid 0.34 percent, Samsung Electronics retreated 1.23 percent, Samsung SDI surrendered 2.93 percent, LG Electronics eased 0.10 percent, SK Hynix tanked 3.08 percent, Naver climbed1.01 percent, LG Chem stumbled 2.46 percent, Lotte Chemical retreated 1.23 percent, S-Oil improved 1.08 percent, SK Innovation sank 0.83 percent, POSCO declined 1.69 percent, SK Telecom lost 0.57 percent, Hyundai Mobis slumped 1.19 percent, Hyundai Motor plunged 3.75 percent, Kia Motors tumbled 1.71 percent and KEPCO was unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened lower on Monday and largely stayed that way, although the Dow snuck barely above the line late in the day to finish slightly higher.
The Dow added 46.97 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 38,769.66, while the NASDAQ slumped 65.84 points or 0.41 percent to close at 16,019.27 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.75 points or 0.11 percent to end at 5,117.94.
The weakness on Wall Street came amid uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the release of key inflation data later today, when the Labor Department is scheduled to release its closely watched report on consumer price inflation for February.
The inflation data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates, with Federal Reserve officials saying they need "greater confidence" that inflation is slowing before they consider cutting rates.
While the Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged at its monetary policy meeting next week, the data could impact expectations regarding when the central bank will eventually lower rates.
Oil futures settled lower on Monday amid concerns about the outlook for demand from China and on caution ahead key U.S. consumer price inflation data. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.08 or 0.1 percent at $77.93 a barrel, settling lower for the third consecutive session.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Automatische Risikoreduktion: Seitenlinie in Bärenmärkten | BX Swiss TV
Geht das? In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.
Am Beispiel des Schweizer Aktienmarktes erklärt Stefan Buck im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv funktioniert und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.
Im Fokus und zur besseren Verdeutlichung drei Aktientitel:
✅Roche
✅Meyer Burger
✅Bayer
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinnmitnahmen nach starker Vorwoche: Dow schlussendlich leicht im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel etwas höher -- DAX schliesst leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenstart leicht nach oben. Der DAX gab ab. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich kaum verändert. Die grössten Börsen in Asien schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}