Soft Start Seen For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market headed south again on Tuesday, one day after ending the four-day slide in which it had tumbled more than 370 points or 1.5 percent. The Hang Seg Index now sits just beneath the 25,320-point plateau and it's likely to extend its losses on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on persistent hostilities in the Middle East and the resulting spike in crude oil prices. The European markets were flat and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the technology, automobile and property sectors were offset by gains from the resource stocks.

For the day, the index retreated 95.94 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 25,317.18 after trading between 25,225.69 and 25,394.60.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained under water throughout the trading day, ending at session lows.

The Dow tumbled 628.18 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 52,786.07, while the NASDAQ sank 85.58 points or 0.32 percent to close at 26,421.41 and the S&P 500 shed 45.08 points or 0.58 percent to end at 7,673.52.

The weakness on Wall Street came amid a sharp increase by the price of crude oil due to the continued escalation of the conflict in the Middle East after the U.S. struck three Iranian crude oil carriers over the weekend.

Iran has threatened to retaliate against any new U.S. attacks on its assets and Saudi-led coalition forces vowed a resolute response to a wave of attacks from Houthi rebels.

Crude oil prices surged on Tuesday as U.S. forces and Iran continue to trade attacks, fueling supply concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was last up $1.31 or 1.43 percent at $92.79 per barrel.