Soft Start Predicted For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 50 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 4,980-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on fading optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly lower and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks, industrials and trusts.

For the day, the index added 20.33 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 4,984.58 after trading between 4,946.39 and 4,986.34.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT improved 0.72 percent, while CapitaLand Investment tumbled 3.47 percent, City Developments fell 0.10 percent, DBS Group shed 0.52 percent, DFI Retail Group slumped 1.40 percent, Genting Singapore vaulted 1.33 percent, Hongkong Land jumped 2.10 percent, Keppel DC REIT gained 0.44 percent, Keppel Ltd dropped 0.96 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust advanced 0.49 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation rose 0.14 percent, SATS strengthened 1.03 percent, Seatrium Limited spiked 2.88 percent, SembCorp Industries rallied 2.29 percent, Singapore Airlines advanced 0.74 percent, Singapore Exchange surged 4.95 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering lost 0.30 percent, SingTel soared 3.32 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 0.05 percent, UOL Group sank 0.54 percent, Wilmar International climbed 0.86 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding accelerated 2.72 percent and Thai Beverage, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Mapletree Logistics Trust, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Frasers Centrepoint Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened higher but quickly headed south and hugged the line for the balance of the day, finally ending slightly under water.

The Dow shed 66.74 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 50,121.40, while the NASDAQ slumped 36.01 points or 0.16 percent to close at 23.066.47 and the S&P 500 eased 0.34 points or 0.00 percent to end at 6,941.47.

The initial strength on Wall Street followed the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing employment in the U.S. increased more than expected in January.

However, the report also showed a significant downward revision to job growth in 2025, with the increase in employment revised to 181,000 jobs from 584,000 jobs.

The stronger-than-expected job growth in January may also have reduced the likelihood of near-term interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, offsetting the initial positive reaction.

Crude oil prices climbed on Wednesday amid heightening tension between the U.S. and Iran, with Israel's intervention exacerbating the standoff. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was up $0.57 or 0.89 percent at $64.53 per barrel.