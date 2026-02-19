Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’800 -0.1%  SPI 19’020 -0.1%  Dow 49’395 -0.5%  DAX 25’044 -0.9%  Euro 0.9129 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’060 -0.7%  Gold 4’995.8 0.4%  Bitcoin 51’848 1.0%  Dollar 0.7752 0.3%  Öl 72 2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Amrize143013422UBS24476758Sika41879292Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Sunrise Communications138622040Cembra Money Bank22517316Lonza1384101
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Newmont-Aktie in Grün: Gemischte Zahlen übertreffen Erwartungen nur teilweise
Kontroverse um Palantir-Aktie: CEO Karp verteidigt ICE-Zusammenarbeit und US-Behördenprojekte
Opendoor-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Zahlen des Immobilien-Plattformer überzeugen Anleger
Amazon-Aktie stabilisiert sich: Trotz Buffett-Abgaben sehen Experten Chancen
Microsoft-Aktie vor der Trendwende? Insider-Aktivität schürt Hoffnung auf Kurs-Rally
Suche...
eToro entdecken
20.02.2026 00:52:51

Soft Start Likely For Japan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, collecting more than 900 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Nikkei 225 now sits just beneath the 57,470-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on ongoing geopolitical concerns. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Nikkei finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the financial shares and technology stocks were capped by weakness from the automobile producers.

For the day, the index added 323.99 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 57,467.83 after trading between 57,362.01 and 57,709.82. Among the actives, Nissan Motor tumbled 1.92 percent, while Mazda Motor shed 0.54 percent, Toyota Motor climbed 1.18 percent, Honda Motor eased 0.06 percent, Softbank Group rallied 2.64 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial jumped 1.95 percent, Mizuho Financial soared 3.90 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial surged 4.27 percent, Mitsubishi Electric vaulted 1.88 percent, Sony Group sank 0.81 percent, Panasonic Holdings expanded 1.90 percent and Hitachi strengthened 1.63 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and spent the entire session under water, ending off session lows.

The Dow stumbled 267.50 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 49,395.16, while the NASDAQ dropped70.91 points or 0.31 percent to close at 22,682.73 and the S&P 500 slipped 19.42 points or 0.28 percent to end at 6,861.89.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflected a negative reaction to earnings news from Walmart (WMT) after the company provided weaker than expected earnings guidance for the current year.

Negative sentiment may also have been generated by a continued spike by the price of crude oil amid concerns about a military conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of closely watched readings on consumer price inflation on Friday. The data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.

Crude oil prices jumped again on Thursday amid concerns about a military conflict between the U.S. and Iran, with reports suggesting American military intervention may be imminent. West Texas Intermediate for March delivery was up $1.25 or 1.9 percent to $66.44 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin

Gold & Silber im Crash – was steckt hinter dem Preisrücksetzer?
Nach starken Kursanstiegen bei Gold und Silber kam es Anfang 2026 zu historischen Rücksetzern . Doch was waren die Ursachen? Und wie geht es jetzt weiter mit den Edelmetallen und dem «digitalen Gold» Bitcoin?

Im Gespräch mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, CIO von Asset Management Switzerland AG und Rohstoffexperte, analysieren wir:

Warum Silber innerhalb weniger Tage über 30 % verlor
Parallelen zum „Silver Thursday“ 1980
Welche Rolle die Fed und Zinserwartungen spielten
⚖️ Warum Silber stärker schwankt als Gold
Ob Gold wirklich ein „sicherer Hafen“ ist
Wie hoch die ideale Goldquote im Portfolio sein sollte
⛏️ Warum Gold- und Silberminen 2026 besonders spannend sein könnten
Warum 2026 ein Rohstoffjahr werden könnte (Öl, Kupfer, Agrarrohstoffe)
₿ Und was der Bitcoin-Rücksetzer mit Tech-Aktien gemeinsam hat

Spannend: Torsten Dennin hatte bereits im September eine Gold-Prognose von 4.200–4.400 USD und Silber bei 60–80 USD genannt – beide Ziele wurden erreicht bzw. übertroffen.

Ist der Rücksetzer nur eine gesunde Korrektur oder der Beginn einer grösseren Trendwende?
Jetzt reinschauen und die Einschätzung vom Experten erfahren!

Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin

Inside Trading & Investment

19.02.26 Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin
19.02.26 Julius Bär: 17.09% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Holcim Ltd, Swiss Re AG, UBS Group AG, VAT Group AG
19.02.26 Auf der Suche nach sicheren Häfen
19.02.26 Marktüberblick: Kurssprung bei Dürr
19.02.26 SMI bleibt im Rally-Modus
19.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Software – KI-Sorge und Comeback-Hoffnung/Kreditkartenanbieter – Robuste Konsumlaune
17.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Roche, Swisscom
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 13’799.59 19.02.2026 17:30:32
Long 12’042.60 13.81 SETB4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Depot-Update Q4 2025: So investiert Warren Buffett - letztes Berkshire-Portfolio vom Starinvestor
SAP-Aktie schwächelt: Dividende soll erhöht werden
Airbus-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Umsatz und Ergebnis ziehen an - Dividende steigt
Nestlé-Aktie steigt: Wachstum zieht an - Corporate Governance gestärkt
DroneShield-Aktie im Minus: Neue Stammaktien sollen gelistet werden
Erste Schätzungen: Broadcom informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Paukenschlag aus Washington: Bayer-Aktie profitiert von historischem US-Dekret
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bilanzvorlage: Gelingt dem KI-Giganten die nächste Überraschung?
Amrize-Aktie zieht an: Zahlen, Sonderdividende und Aktienrückkaufprogramm geben Rückenwind
Zurich-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Versicherer schraubt Gewinn weiter in die Höhe

Top-Rankings

Depot-Update Q4 2025: So investiert Warren Buffett - letztes Berkshire-Portfolio vom Starinvestor
Berkshire Hathaway im Wandel: Während Greg Abel als neuer CEO übernimmt, gibt das aktuelle Portf ...
Bildquelle: istockphoto / EdStock
KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:58 Streit um Energie: Orban erhöht Druck auf Ukraine
22:20 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Möglicher Krieg mit Iran belastet Börsen
22:16 Aktien New York Schluss: Möglicher Krieg mit Iran belastet Börsen
22:06 Gestrandete Astronauten - Nasa stuft Vorfall als schwerwiegend ein
22:00 Trump sieht Festnahme von Ex-Prinz Andrew als 'Schande'
21:38 ROUNDUP: Trump will in '10, 15 Tagen' Deal mit Iran
21:10 ROUNDUP 4/Der Epstein-Skandal im Königreich: Ex-Prinz Andrew abgeführt
21:03 ROUNDUP: Ex-Prinz Andrew nach Festnahme wieder freigelassen
20:59 Devisen: Euro tritt auf der Stelle
20:55 Ex-Prinz Andrew nach Festnahme wieder freigelassen