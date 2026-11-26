(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had risen more than 15 points or 0.4 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,475-point plateau and it's likely to open under pressure again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak thanks to rising oil prices and weakness among the technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The SCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses among the technology, manufacturing, mineral and transportation sectors, while retail and energy stocks offered support

For the day, the index retreated 71.90 points or 2.03 percent to finish at 3,476.47 after trading between 3,468.65 and 3,526.34. The Shenzhen Composite Index tumbled 67.88 points or 3.45 percent to end at 1,897.55.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened sharply lower on Wednesday but trended higher throughout the session, with the Dow peeking up into the green by the day's end.

The Dow climbed 164.25 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 50,182.95, while the NASDAQ stumbled 147.73 points or 0.62 percent to close at 23,585.80 and the S&P 500 fell 18.31 points or 0.25 percent to end at 7,182.78.

Lingering concerns about the artificial intelligence trade contributed to the early selling pressure in the technology sector. Shares of AI giant Nvidia (NVDA) tumbled by nearly 4 percent, while Micro Technology (MU) and Oracle (ORCL) also tumbled.

Further negative sentiment was generated by Trump administration's announcement of new tariffs for the European Union and China, among others - stoking fear of retaliatory measures.

In U.S. economic news, a closely watched Commerce Department report showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with estimates in the month of October.

Crude oil prices surged on Wednesday following reports of more attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $1.60 or 1.95 percent at $83.65 per barrel.