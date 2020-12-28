Soft Start Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 150 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 14,330-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is fairly flat in a traditionally slow week, with the regional bourses set to return after the long Christmas weekend and the end of the year just days away.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Friday following mild upside from the technology and cement stocks, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index added 51.12 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 14,331.42 after trading between 14,296.97 and 14,400.83.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.37 percent, while Mega Financial shed 0.34 percent, CTBC Financial gathered 0.26 percent, Fubon Financial eased 0.11 percent, First Financial improved 0.48 percent, E Sun Financial increased 0.20 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 0.20 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.43 percent, Hon Hai Precision rallied 2.46 percent, Catcher Technology gained 0.50 percent, MediaTek was up 0.14 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.22 percent, Asia Cement advanced 0.95 percent, Taiwan Cement climbed 0.23 percent and Largan Precision was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained mostly positive to finish in the green in a half-day session on Christmas Eve.

The Dow added 70.04 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 30,199.87, while the NASDAQ gained 33.62 points or 0.26 percent to end at 12,804.73 and the S&P 500 rose 13.05 points or 0.35 percent to close at 3,703.06. For the holiday-shortened week, the Dow rose 0.1 percent, the NASDAQ added 0.4 percent and the S&P fell 0.2 percent.

The modestly higher close on Wall Street came amid news that U.K. and the European Union have reached a post-Brexit trade agreement. The news of the agreement came just a week before a Dec. 31 deadline, offsetting recent concerns about a potential no-deal Brexit.

The rollout of coronavirus vaccines has also propped up hopes that the economic recovery can gain momentum next year. However, uncertainty about the stimulus package approved by Congress kept buying interest subdued as President Donald Trump has expressed opposition to the bill.

Oil service stocks showed a significant move to the downside, however, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index falling by 1.5 percent. The weakness in the sector came as the price of crude oil lingers near the unchanged line.