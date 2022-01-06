Soft Start Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking almost 70 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,920-point plateau and it may open under pressure again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests further consolidation on interest rate concerns and ahead of U.S. employment data, although support from crude oil prices should limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the technology stocks and mixed performances from the financials, industrials and oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index dropped 33.44 points or 1.13 percent to finish at 2,920.53 after trading between 2,915.38 and 2,952.54. Volume was 774 million shares worth 13.1 trillion won. There were 665 decliners and 223 gainers. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial fell 0.53 percent, while KB Financial retreated 1.41 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.47 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.65 percent, LG Electronics tumbled 2.53 percent, SK Hynix lost 0.40 percent, Naver plunged 4.65 percent, LG Chem soared 3.92 percent, Lotte Chemical skidded 1.14 percent, S-Oil rallied 2.44 percent, SK Innovation slumped 1.39 percent, POSCO spiked 3.05 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.69 percent, KEPCO declined 1.61 percent, Hyundai Motor rose 0.23 percent and Kia Motors dipped 0.35 percent.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being soft as the major averages opened a bit higher on Thursday and then hugged both sides of the unchanged line before ending slightly lower.

The Dow dropped 170.64 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 36,236.47, while the NASDAQ lost 19.31 points or 0.13 percent to close at 15,080.87 and the S&P 500 fell 4.53 points or 0.10 percent to end at 4,696.05.

The choppy trading on Wall Street reflected continued uncertainty in reaction to the minutes of Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting. The minutes of the Fed's December meeting had a hawkish tone, suggesting the central bank will more aggressive in tightening monetary policy.

Traders may also have been reluctant to continue making significant moves ahead of the closely watched monthly jobs report later today.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. service sector growth slowed from a record high in December.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher Thursday, lifted by rising unrest in Kazakhstan and supply outages in Libya. Hopes that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will not significantly impact global oil demand also contributed to the increase in prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended higher by $1.61 or 2.1 percent at $79.46 a barrel.