Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'900 -0.7%  SPI 14'240 -0.8%  Dow 33'670 0.1%  DAX 15'187 -1.6%  Euro 0.9549 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'136 -1.5%  Gold 1'933 3.4%  Bitcoin 24'392 0.5%  Dollar 0.9032 0.0%  Öl 90.9 5.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842On113454047Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Birkenstock129711946Novartis1200526UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Novo Nordisk129508879Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Steel579566Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882ABB1222171
Top News
Ruhe vor dem Sturm? Laut JPMorgan-Analysten könnten dem Aktienmarkt schwere Zeiten bevorstehen
Julius Bär wirbt für Neuaufstellung Manager bei der UBS ab
NEU: Aktien ohne Gebühren handeln mit finanzen.net ZERO (1)
Marktbericht für Rohstoffe: Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell
Facebook-Konzern mit stärkerer Inhaltskontrolle nach Hamas-Attacke
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

16.10.2023 01:00:13

Soft Start Anticipated For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Friday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up almost 80 points or 3.5 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,455-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on inflation worries and geopolitical concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the technology stocks, chemical companies and industrials.

For the day, the index dropped 23.67 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 2,456.15 after trading between 2,452.83 and 2,466.62. Volume was 576.69 million shares worth 7.06 trillion won. There were 593 decliners and 277 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dipped 0.14 percent, while KB Financial perked 0.18 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.58 percent, Samsung Electronics retreated 1.31 percent, Samsung SDI tumbled 1.68 percent, LG Electronics sank 0.85 percent, SK Hynix added 0.40 percent, Naver dropped 0.93 percent, LG Chem eased 0.19 percent, Lotte Chemical slumped 1.01 percent, S-Oil gained 0.54 percent, SK Innovation gathered 0.20 percent, POSCO skidded 1.16 percent, SK Telecom was up 0.10 percent, KEPCO slid 0.17 percent, Hyundai Mobis shed 0.64 percent, Hyundai Motor shed 0.48 percent and Kia Motors fell 0.36 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mostly negative as the major averages opened higher on Friday but quickly headed south, although the Dow was able to recover before the close.

The Dow added 39.15 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 33,670.29, while the NASDAQ tumbled 166.99 points or 1.23 percent to end at 13,407.23 and the S&P 500 slumped 21.83 points or 0.50 percent to close at 4,327.78.

For the week, the Dow added 0.8 percent, the NASDAQ dipped 0.2 percent and S&P rose 0.5 percent.

Selling pressure emerged following the release of a report from the University of Michigan showing a slump in consumer sentiment and a surge in inflation expectations. The data generated some negative sentiment, although a decrease in treasury yields helped to limit the downside.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in the conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas.

Oil prices rose sharply on Friday amid rising concerns about the potential impact on global crude supplies due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November spiked $4.78 or 5.8 percent at $87.69 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 6 percent in the week.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
Wie entwickelte sich die diesjährige US Bankenkrise? Bildet sich beim Thema künstliche Intelligenz bereits eine Blase und wie sieht es bei der wirtschaftlichen Entwicklung der USA und in Europa aus?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf First Solar, Vestas Wind Systems
13.10.23 SMI stoppt Erholungsbewegung
13.10.23 Börse Aktuell – Und die Zinsangst ist zurück
13.10.23 Domaine Leflaive, Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2020 - am 16. Oktober bei Splint Invest: Potenzial: +10,5% p.a.
13.10.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 13.10.2023
13.10.23 Robuste Öl-Nachfrage trifft auf reduziertes Angebot
13.10.23 Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
13.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Erholung an das August-Tief
12.10.23 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'380.14 18.85 52SSMU
Short 11'603.16 13.84 DRSSMU
Short 12'017.23 8.96 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'900.30 13.10.2023 17:30:28
Long 10'486.18 19.69 5SSMIU
Long 10'224.81 13.49 3SSMJU
Long 9'774.72 8.82 UASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien begeistern die Börsenlegenden Warren Buffett und Kenneth Griffin gleichermassen
Starinvestor Warren Buffett wirft erneut HP-Aktien aus dem Depot
Santhera-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Santhera hofft nach positiver CHMP-Empfehlung für Vamorolone auf baldige Zulassung
Warum die Charttechnik gegen Cathies Woods ARK Innovation ETF spricht
US-Senatorin Elizabeth Warren sammelt Unterstützer für ihr Krypto-Geldwäsche-Gesetz
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
NEU: Aktien ohne Gebühren handeln mit finanzen.net ZERO (1)
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Bullisch! Diese drei On-Chain-Daten machen Hoffnung
Sandoz-Aktie deutlich fester: Sandoz-Papiere legen seit IPO einen starken Lauf hin - Positive Analystenstimmen
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie: Von der Gründung zur Entwicklung eines Neuropathie-Medikaments hin zum Corona-Mittel

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit