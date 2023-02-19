SMI 11'256 0.6%  SPI 14'491 0.5%  Dow 33'827 0.4%  DAX 15'482 -0.3%  Euro 0.9910 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'275 -0.5%  Gold 1'841 0.2%  Bitcoin 22'680 3.7%  Dollar 0.9251 0.0%  Öl 83.1 -2.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Konjunktureinbruch erwartet: Bank of America-Experte warnt vor "aufgeschobener Apokalypse"
Wasser-Aktien handeln: Unternehmen, Möglichkeiten, Alternativen - alle Infos für Anleger auf einen Blick
Deutsche Post-Aktie: Abstimmung über Streik - Post-Konzern droht mit Auslagerung
NASDAQ-Titel Sigma Lithium-Aktie hebt ab: Tesla mit Kaufinteresse an Sigma Lithium - weitere Auflage für deutsche Autofabrik gekippt
Microsoft-Aktie: Nach verwirrenden Antworten - Microsoft legt Bing-Chatbot an die Leine
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

20.02.2023 00:00:04

Soft Start Anticipated For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 30 points or 1.3 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,450-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on lingering concerns over the outlook for interest rates following the recent batch of data. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets also figure to open in the red.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the technology, chemical and automobile stocks were offset by support from the financial and oil companies.

For the day, the index sank 24.27 points or 0.98 percent to finish at 2,451.21. Volume was 507.5 million shares worth 8.26 trillion won. There were 475 decliners and 395 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.19 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.40 percent, Hana Financial surged 4.05 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 1.73 percent, Samsung SDI plunged 4.22 percent, LG Electronics slumped 0.09 percent, SK Hynix dropped 0.97 percent, Naver retreated 2.27 percent, LG Chem tanked 3.91 percent, Lotte Chemical soared 3.78 percent, S-Oil added 0.36 percent, SK Innovation perked 0.19 percent, POSCO jumped 1.52 percent, SK Telecom shed 0.45 percent, KEPCO was down 0.11 percent, Hyundai Mobis sank 0.93 percent, Hyundai Motor eased 0.17 percent and Kia Motors dipped 0.13 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened in the red on Friday, although the Dow managed to break into the positive territory and finish mildly in the green.

The Dow climbed 129.79 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 33,826.69, while the NASDAQ slumped 68.53 points or 0.58 percent to close at 11,787.27 and the S&P 500 fell 11.32 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,079.09. For the week, the Dow eased 0.1 percent, the NASDAQ rose 0.6 percent and the S&P dipped 0.3 percent.

The early weakness on Wall Street reflected ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates following the week's batch of economic data, which has led to worries the Federal Reserve could raise rates higher than currently anticipated.

Recent comments from Fed officials have added to the concerns, with some suggesting the central bank could raise rates by another 50 basis points next month.

The recovery attempt came as treasury yields showed a notable turnaround, with the benchmark ten-year yield pulling back off its highest levels in well over a month.

Crude oil prices moved sharply lower on Friday, extending its recent losing streak to four days as traders worried about the impact of rate hikes on energy demand. West Texas Intermediate tumbled $2.15 or 2.7 percent to $76.34 per barrel. For the week, oil slumped 4.2 percent.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV

Angst und Gier allgegenwärtig an den Börsen

Nach dem ersten Buch „Tulpen zu Bitcoin“, in dem es um bekannten Spekulationsblasen im Rohstoff und Bitcoin- Bereich geht, erscheint nun das 2. Buch von Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin.
„Games of Greed“ – „Spielarten der Gier und Betrug“ – beleuchten ein weiteres interessante Thema der Börse.
In dem Buch betrachtet Torsten Dennin die spannendsten, aussergewöhnlichsten und absurdesten Fälle der Finanzgeschichte.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

17.02.23 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
17.02.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lucid Group
17.02.23 SMI findet keine klare Richtung
17.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Neues Jahreshoch
17.02.23 Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV
16.02.23 Julius Bär: 14.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
16.02.23 Marktüberblick: Brenntag gesucht
09.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 23.000 Dollar – Anleger fiebern Inflationsdaten entgegen
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'697.10 19.75 6SSMMU
Short 11'949.32 13.73 ILSSMU
Short 12'397.53 8.79 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'256.29 17.02.2023 17:30:12
Long 10'773.64 18.45 MHSSMU
Long 10'540.65 13.40 A5SSMU
Long 10'126.89 8.97 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zinserhöhung auf bis zu sechs Prozent möglich: Citigroup-Experte rechnet dann mit verheerenden Folgen
NASDAQ-Titel Sigma Lithium-Aktie hebt ab: Tesla mit Kaufinteresse an Sigma Lithium - weitere Auflage für deutsche Autofabrik gekippt
ARK Innovation ETF: Bei diesen beiden Biotechnologie-Aktien sieht ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood grosses Potential
Trotz Tech-Crash: Tesla-Aktie erfreute sich 2022 weiterhin hoher Beliebtheit bei Privatanlegern
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Sonntagmittag
Microsoft-Aktie: Nach verwirrenden Antworten - Microsoft legt Bing-Chatbot an die Leine
Swiss Re-Aktie schliesst minimal leichter: Swiss Re schafft 2022 schwarze Zahlen
Benjamin Franklins 5-Stunden-Methode - Erfolgreiche Menschen befolgen auch heute noch dieses Konzept
Kryptokurse am Vormittag: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. im Überblick
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt nach: Credit Suisse stellt Global Equities unter neue Leitung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.