Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'952 0.6%  SPI 14'310 0.3%  Dow 36'204 -0.1%  DAX 16'405 0.0%  Euro 0.9455 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'415 -0.1%  Gold 2'029 -2.0%  Bitcoin 36'591 5.6%  Dollar 0.8728 0.0%  Öl 78.2 -1.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Kuros32581411Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Julius Bär10248496
Top News
Nachfrage nach Hybrid-Autos 2023 deutlich angestiegen - Tesla-CEO Elon Musk hält nicht viel von Hybriden
Julius Bär: Roche ist SMI-Verlierer des Börsenjahrs 2023
Autor Robert Kiyosaki kritisiert Inflationspolitik der USA - Anleger sollten in Bitcoin, Gold und Silber investieren
Ölpreisentwicklung 2024: Das erwartet ein Experte für das schwarze Gold im Neuen Jahr
So bewerten Experten den geplanten US-IPO von Chinas Modehändler SHEIN
Suche...
Mit Hebel traden 0% Kommission

05.12.2023 01:00:02

Soft Start Anticipated For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had slumped almost 50 points or 1.6 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,085-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on rising treasury yields and ahead of key U.S. employment data later this week. The European markets were mixed and little changed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished slightly lower on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues. For the day, the index sank 6.23 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 3,084.08 after trading between 3,079.14 and 3,112.40.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust jumped 1.08 percent, while CapitaLand Investment rose 0.33 percent, Comfort DelGro advanced 0.78 percent, DBS Group slumped 0.63 percent, Keppel Corp dropped 0.58 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust soared 1.76 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust added 0.62 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dipped 0.16 percent, SATS gained 0.38 percent, Seatrium Limited rallied 0.98 percent, SembCorp Industries plummeted 615 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering sank 0.27 percent, SingTel retreated 0.87 percent, Thai Beverage tumbled 1.00 percent, Wilmar International was up 0.28 percent, Yangzijiang Financial spiked 1.59 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 2.76 percent and Emperador, Genting Singapore, Hongkong Land, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Ascendas REIT, City Developments and DFI Retail were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday, pared their losses but still ended firmly in the red.

The Dow dropped 41.06 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 36,204.44, while the NASDAQ slumped 119.54 points or 0.84 percent to close at 14,185.49 and the S&P 500 sank 24.85 points or 0.54 percent to end at 4,569.78.

A rebound by treasury yields contributed to the weakness on Wall Street, as the yield on the benchmark ten-year note bounced off its lowest levels in three months.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the session, however, as traders looked ahead to the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

In economic news, The Commerce Department released a report showing factory orders pulled back by much more than expected in the month of October.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday, pushing the most active futures contract to a nearly three-week low amid worries about the outlook for demand and skepticism about OPEC output cuts. The dollar's rise also weighed on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended lower by $1.03 or 1.4 percent at $73.04 a barrel, the lowest settlement since November 16.

Closer to home, Singapore will release October figures for retail sales later today; in September, sales were down 1.6 percent on month and up 0.6 percent on year.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia , Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht @TimSchaeferMedia mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über verschiedene grosse amerikanische Hotelgruppen.
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Aktien, welche sich auf der Watchlist von Tim Schäfer befinden.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten – Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton & Co | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

04.12.23 Coinbase Aktie steigt um über 7 Prozent - Bitcoin zeitweise über 42.000 Dollar
04.12.23 UBS KeyInvest: Frohgelaunt in den Advent
04.12.23 Ölmarkt: Wird der wichtigste Energieträger knapp?
04.12.23 SMI-Anleger noch skeptisch
04.12.23 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte gesucht
01.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
01.12.23 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten – Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton & Co | BX Swiss TV
30.11.23 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'392.15 18.85 3YSSMU
Short 11'617.32 13.67 GXSSMU
Short 12'042.91 8.89 BWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'952.44 04.12.2023 17:31:25
Long 10'460.00 19.99
Long 10'253.99 13.84 5SSMZU
Long 9'825.29 8.96 3SSM7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum Krypto-Pessimist Jim Cramer nun doch zu Bitcoin rät
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche übernimmt Carmot Therapeutics in Milliarden-Deal
UBS-Aktie leichter: UBS will zu US-Banken aufschliessen - Offenbar Verkauf von Immofonds der CS in Brasilien geplant
Kryptomarkt im Blick: Bitcoin klettert über 42'000-Dollar-Marke - Krypto-Aktien gefragt
Ölpreisentwicklung 2024: Das erwartet ein Experte für das schwarze Gold im Neuen Jahr
Julius Bär-Aktie und Vontobel-Aktie mit mauer Performance: Die Probleme der beiden Schweizer Bankhäuser unter der Lupe
Krypto-Welt reibt sich die Augen: "Dr. Doom" Roubini launcht eigenen Token
Canopy Growth Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Canopy Growth am Montagnachmittag zu
Hat die NVIDIA-Aktie immer noch Kurspotenzial? Das meinen die Experten
Swissquote-Aktie leichter: Swissquote bald neu im Stoxx Europe 600 - ams-OSRAM raus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit