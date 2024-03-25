Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'637 -0.1%  SPI 15'316 0.1%  Dow 39'314 -0.4%  DAX 18'261 0.3%  Euro 0.9753 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'044 0.3%  Gold 2'172 0.3%  Bitcoin 63'257 4.8%  Dollar 0.8998 0.0%  Öl 86.7 1.3% 
Zoom-Aktie im Fokus: KI-Funktionen bieten neue Wachstumschancen für Zoom
Nach erfolgreichem Börsengang: Jetzt bei der Galderma-Aktie zuschlagen?
Dividendenzahlungen mit neuem Allzeithoch in 2023 - zwei US-Riesen als Top-Titel
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich letztendlich schwächer
Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ Composite schliesst mit Verlusten
26.03.2024 00:31:17

Soft Start Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Monday ended the modest two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 7 points or 0.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,540-point plateau and it may take further damage on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak, although losses from the technology stocks may be mitigated by support from the oil companies. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the telecoms and mixed performances from the financials and plantations.

For the day, the index slid 4.85 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 1,537.54 after trading between 1,532.73 and 1,540.23.

Among the actives, AMMB Holdings added 0.24 percent, while Axiata stumbled 0.71 percent, Celcomdigi plummeted 3.18 percent, CIMB Group declined 0.76 percent, Genting retreated 0.83 percent, IHH Healthcare and Telekom Malaysia both gained 0.17 percent, IOI Corporation tanked 1.73 percent, Maxis tumbled 1.14 percent, Maybank collected 0.31 percent, MISC advanced 0.80 percent, MRDIY slumped 0.67 percent, Petronas Chemicals fell 0.15 percent, PPB Group shed 0.25 percent, Press Metal lost 0.22 percent, RHB Capital dropped 0.35 percent, Sime Darby Plantations improved 0.46 percent, Tenaga Nasional skidded 0.52 percent, YTL Corporation plunged 2.21 percent, YTL Power sank 0.26 percent and Public Bank, Petronas Gas, Genting Malaysia, QL Resources, Sime Darby and Kuala Lumpur Kepong were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened in the red on Monday and largely remained under water throughout the trading day.

The Dow dropped 162.26 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 39,313.64, while the NASDAQ sank 44.35 points or 0.27 percent to close at 16,384.47 and the S&P 500 fell 15.99 points or 0.31 percent to end at 5,218.19.

Weakness among technology stocks weighed on the markets, with semiconductor giant Intel (INTC) plunging by as much as 4.7 percent after reports suggested that China has introduced new guidelines to phase microprocessors from Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) out of government PCs and servers.

Selling pressure remained relatively subdued, however, as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of some key economic data in the coming days, including key inflation numbers on Friday.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing new home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in February.

Oil prices moved higher on Monday amid concerns about supply disruptions after Ukraine continued to attack Russian refineries. A weak dollar amid expectations of interest rate cuts by central banks contributed as well to the rise in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $1.32 or 1.64 percent at $81.95 a barrel.

Überraschende Zinssenkung | BX Swiss TV

Die Kürzung des Leitzinses um 25 Basispunkte auf 1.5 % durch die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) kommt überraschend und überrascht die deutliche Mehrheit der Volkswirte, die mit einem unveränderten Zinssatz gerechnet hatten.

Gehört Dr. Thomas Gitzel, Chefökonom der VP Bank AG, zu den überraschten Volkswirten? Das erfahren wir im heutigen Interview mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) und auch erklärt Dr. Thomas Gitzel weiter, welche Entwicklungen er in Europa und den USA erwartet.

Inside Trading & Investment

25.03.24 UBS KeyInvest: Das „Goldlöckchen“ und die Notenbanken
25.03.24 Equities Ride the Magnificent Seven Wave - Time to Diversify?
25.03.24 Überraschende Zinssenkung | BX Swiss TV
25.03.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 25.03.2024
25.03.24 SNB-Zinssenkung bereits wieder verpufft
25.03.24 Reddit: Die weltweit grösste Community ist an der Börse
22.03.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Bachem, DocMorris
21.03.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: 18.200 Punkte im Fokus – Jerome Powell nährt Zinssenkungsfantasien
21.03.24 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Holcim Ltd
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’094.90 19.85 D2SSMU
Short 12’358.91 13.78 20SSMU
Short 12’878.17 8.49 OGSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’637.05 25.03.2024 17:31:14
Long 11’200.00 19.46
Long 10’892.73 13.78 SSRM0U
Long 10’424.91 8.91 SSPM4U
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan-Analyst alarmiert: Was MicroStrategy mit einem zukünftigen Bitcoin-Crash zu tun haben könnte
UBS-Aktie im Plus: RBC hat Kursziel für UBS angehoben - Einstufung "Outperform"
Bitcoin-Miner tätigen Investments in Milliardenhöhe
Swiss Steel-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Vertreter von Grossaktionär Spuhler treten aus Verwaltungsrat zurück
Bitcoin wieder über 70'000 US-Dollar
Canopy Growth, Tilray & Co.: Was die Legalisierung von Cannabis in Deutschland für Cannabis-Aktien im Ausland bedeutet
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger präsentiert sich am Vormittag fester
DWAC-Aktie sackt ab: Trump Media & Technology Group geht nach positivem Votum an die Börse
Stadler könnte wohl grossen Aktienanteil an Zugbauer Talgo übernehmen - Stadler Rail-Aktie gibt nach
Rüstungswerte weiter gefragt: Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT mit neuen Allzeithochs

