SMI 11'203 -0.3%  SPI 14'309 -0.3%  Dow 34'430 0.1%  DAX 14'529 0.3%  Euro 0.9882 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'978 -0.2%  Gold 1'798 -0.3%  Bitcoin 15'970 0.5%  Dollar 0.9361 0.0%  Öl 85.6 -2.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Eurex-Handel - So funktioniert der Handel mit Optionen und Futures
Die Säule 3a - so sparen Sie für die gebundene Selbstvorsorge
Marktbericht für Rohstoffe: Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell
Musk will auf Twitter interne Dokumente veröffentlichen - S&P streicht Rating - EU-Kommissar droht mit Twitter-Aus in Europa
ABB-Aktie: ABB büsst wegen Korruptionsfall in Südafrika mit Millionenbetrag
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
05.12.2022 00:30:12

Soft Start Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,480-point plateau and it may see continued consolidation on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild downside on renewed concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses are likely to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and mixed performances from the telecoms and plantations.

For the day, the index shed 9.71 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 1,481.80 after trading between 1,479.70 and 1,489.36.

Among the actives, Axiata declined 1.56 percent, while CIMB Group tumbled 1.91 percent, Dialog Group advanced 0.87 percent, Genting rose 0.45 percent, Genting Malaysia lost 0.38 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.69 percent, INARI fell 0.35 percent, IOI Corporation gained 0.52 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong plunged 2.80 percent, Maybank shed 0.46 percent, Maxis stumbled 1.27 percent, MRDIY tanked 2.73 percent, Petronas Chemicals surrendered 1.73 percent, PPB Group climbed 0.94 percent, Press Metal skidded .24 percent, Public Bank retreated 1.34 percent, RHB Capital sank 0.54 percent, Sime Darby Plantations rallied 2.04 percent, Telekom Malaysia dropped 0.53 percent, Tenaga Nasional slumped 1.26 percent and Top Glove, MISC, Digi.com, Hartalega Holdings, Sime Darby and Petronas Dagangan were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened sharply lower on Friday but improved all session, finally ending mixed but little changed.

The Dow rose 34.87 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 34,429.88, while the NASDAQ slipped 20.95 points or 0.18 percent to close at 11,461.50 and the S&P 500 fell 4.87 points or 0.12 percent to end at 4,071.70.

The early weakness on Wall Street followed the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report, which showed stronger than expected job growth in November.

While the report points to continued strength in the labor market, the data has added to lingering uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates.

The Federal Reserve is likely to slow the pace of interest rate hikes as early as next month, but continued labor market tightness may still lead the central bank to raise rates higher than currently anticipated.

Crude oil futures slumped on Friday ahead of OPEC's meeting over the weekend and the European Unio's cap of Russian crude. West Texas Intermediate shed 1.24 per 1,5 percent to $79.98 per barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: SEBA Bank – Gregory Mall | BX Swiss TV

Bei den Swiss ETF Awards 2023 wurden die besten ETFs sowie ETPs ausgezeichnet. Den Publikumspreis in der Kategorie «ETP des Jahres» gewann der SEBA Crypto Asset Select Index ETP zum 2. Mal in Folge. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Gregory Mall, Head Investment Solutions der SEBA Bank, was den ETP so besonders macht.

Mehr Information zu den ETF Awards 2023: hier auf BXplus & im finanzen.ch Special

SEBAX® Index Tracker Certificate (USD) – Publikumsaward für den ETP des Jahres | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

02.12.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
02.12.22 Airbus geht mit Wasserstoff neue Wege
02.12.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
02.12.22 SG-Marktüberblick: 02.12.2022
02.12.22 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
02.12.22 SMI - Befreiungsschlag noch nicht gelungen
02.12.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - An der 4"000er-Marke / Siemens - Am nächsten Widerstand
02.12.22 DAX – Wie fällt der US-Arbeitsmarktbericht aus?
02.12.22 SEBAX® Index Tracker Certificate (USD) – Publikumsaward für den ETP des Jahres | BX Swiss TV
01.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 12.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit 6.30% Extra Coupon auf Amazon.com Inc, Estee Lauder Cos Inc, United Parcel Service Inc
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'676.90 19.00 WSSM2U
Short 11'900.74 13.58 DQSSMU
Short 12'333.28 8.89 A0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'203.20 02.12.2022 17:30:00
Long 10'754.77 19.32 GVSSMU
Long 10'496.71 13.34 A4SSMU
Long 10'067.93 8.86 APSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Starkes Investment in US-Aktien: Diese Titel hielt die UBS im dritten Quartal
So dürfte sich der Goldpreis laut Experten im Jahr 2023 entwickeln
Musk will auf Twitter interne Dokumente veröffentlichen - S&P streicht Rating - EU-Kommissar droht mit Twitter-Aus in Europa
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Michael Saylor „Bitcoin is hope“ – 5 Gründe, warum BTC-Bullen jetzt wieder auf steigende Kurse hoffen können
Ethereum Kurs Prognose: Krypto-Trader sieht bullisches Setup bei ETH – lukrativer Einstieg bei diesem Kurs!
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Bitcoin kämpft mit 17.000 $ – wie startet der Markt in die neue Woche?
Ex-Siemens-Chef Joe Kaeser über Tesla-Boss: Genie und Wahnsinn liegen bei Elon Musk nah beieinander
Tesla-Aktie: Anwohner gehen erneut gegen Ausbau der Tesla-Fabrik in Grünheide auf die Strasse
Dash 2 Trade Prognose: Bullisch! Presale erreicht 8 Millionen $, massives Kurspotenzial nach ICO
Credit Suisse-Aktie gesucht: Kapitalabflüsse bei Credit Suisse offenbar gestoppt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.