Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’819 -1.0%  SPI 17’039 -0.7%  Dow 44’546 -0.4%  DAX 22’513 -0.4%  Euro 0.9439 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’493 -0.1%  Gold 2’884 -1.5%  Bitcoin 87’226 0.0%  Dollar 0.8991 -0.6%  Öl 74.6 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Julius Bär10248496Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882
Top News
Cembra-Aktie auf Mehrjahreshoch: Hat der Schweizer Dividendenwert die Krise überwunden?
Regierungsdeal ohne Tesla: Hat Elon Musks Einfluss damit zu tun?
Marktturbulenzen? Analysten sehen NVIDIA-Aktie weiter als Kaufchance
Gesetzesvorschlag in Arizona: Wird Bitcoin bald zur Staatsreserve?
Motivation im Arbeitsalltag: Diese Tricks und Tipps erhöhen die Motivation
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
17.02.2025 00:16:15

Soft Start Anticipated For Japan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market on Friday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 675 points or 1.7 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just beneath the 39,150-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower, with energy stocks likely to lead the way lower. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The Nikkei finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the broader market were mitigated by support from the financial shares, while the automobile and technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index sank 312.04 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 39,149.43 after trading between 39,133.94 and 39,543.93.

Among the actives, Nissan Motor rallied 2.55 percent, while Mazda Motor rose 0.24 percent, Toyota Motor sank 0.74 percent, Honda Motor accelerated 2.48 percent, Softbank Group strengthened 1.40 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial perked 0.08 percent, Mizuho Financial climbed 1.10 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial collected 0.53 percent, Mitsubishi Electric stumbled 1.53 percent, Sony Group skyrocketed 8.65 percent, Panasonic Holdings rose 0.16 percent and Hitachi surged 4.33 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened higher on Friday but couldn't hold the gains, finishing mixed and little changed.

The Dow dropped 165.32 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 44,546.08, while the NASDAQ added 81.17 points or 0.41 percent to close at 20,026.77 and the S&P 500 dipped 0.44 points or 0.01 percent to end at 6,114.63.

For the week, the NASDAQ surged 2.6 percent, the S&P 500 jumped 1.5 percent and the Dow advanced 0.6 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following Thursday's rally, which saw the S&P 500 jump near its record highs despite data showing a bigger than expected increase by producer prices.

Traders were also digesting a mixed batch of U.S. economic data, including a Commerce Department report showing retail sales slumped much more than expected in January. A separate report from the Federal Reserve showed industrial production rose by more than expected last month.

Oil prices drifted lower on Friday as supply concerns eased amid hopes of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine and possibility of removal of sanctions on Russia. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures fell $0.55 or 0.77 percent at $70.74 a barrel. WTI futures gained 1.0 percent for the week.

Closer to home, Japan will release preliminary Q4 numbers for gross domestic product later this morning. In the third quarter, GDP was up 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.2 percent on year.

Japan also will see final December numbers for industrial production and its tertiary industry activity index. In the previous reading, production was up 0.3 percent on month and capacity utilization slipped 1.9 percent. The tertiary index had a reading of 0.20 after showing -1.20 in November.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, darüber: Welche Blue Chips sind abgestürzt und welche haben sich gar wieder erholt? Wie sieht es bei den Airlines aus und worin ist Tim investiert? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

14.02.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Intuit, Palantir Technologies, Salesforce.com
14.02.25 Logo WHS DAX, Gold, Öl – Die Märkte in Bewegung! Bitcoin & Aktien (GameStop, Coinbase, Alibaba,...) im Fokus
14.02.25 UBS Logo Künstliche Intelligenz: Das Rennen hat gerade erst begonnen
14.02.25 Rekordhoch zum Greifen nah
14.02.25 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero und Siemens nach Zahlen gesucht
13.02.25 Why Growth in U.S. Crude Exports is Synonymous with Growth of NYMEX WTI
13.02.25 Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.02.25 Silber: Was den jetzigen Markt unterscheidet
11.02.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Comet Holding AG, Sika AG, Partners Group Holding AG
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’363.31 19.30 SS4MTU
Short 13’686.65 12.96 BP9SUU
Short 14’170.70 8.67 U2TBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’818.81 14.02.2025 17:30:00
Long 12’360.00 19.49
Long 12’000.00 13.80
Long 11’502.72 8.91 BKTSOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ripple fokussiert sich auf Europa: Welche Auswirkungen kann das auf den XRP Kurs haben?
Amazon-Aktie knickt ein: Amazon wächst weiter und verdient mehr - Prognose enttäuscht
Wall Street Pepe mit Launch am Montag – Solaxy durchbricht nächsten Meilenstein
Ausblick: Hoegh Autoliners ASA Registered stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Intel-Aktie und TSMC-Aktie tiefer: Trump fordert Chiphersteller auf, in den USA zu produzieren
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Bottom bei 95.000 $ gefunden oder droht tiefere Korrektur?
CARBIOS is pleased that the European Commission has authorised the ‘Circular Economy’ State aid scheme
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
DAX 40-Titel Siemens-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Siemens Aktionären eine Freude
Trump kündigt neue Zölle an: SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schlussendlich mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins - Nikkei rot

Top-Rankings

KW 7: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 7: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten