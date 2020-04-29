Sofina Foods Inc. Confirms That One Employee at its Port Coquitlam Plant Tested Positive for COVID-19

MARKHAM, ON, April 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Sofina Foods Inc. confirmed that an employee who works at its Port Coquitlam facility (BC) tested positive for COVID-19. The company immediately deployed its COVID-19 response protocol to mitigate any risks to other employees.

"The employee lives with relatives who work at a local plant where, recently, several employees tested positive for the virus, including one of the employee's relatives." said Kuljeet Chahal, Plant Manager, Port Coquitlam at Sofina Foods Inc. "We have been preparing for this type of incident and quickly sprang into action to assess risks and identify any action needed in addition to the proactive measures we already have in place."

Sofina Foods indicated that any employee who may have been in close contact with the diagnosed employee was asked to self-isolate at home and monitor their health as a cautionary step. The plant is fully operational.

In addition to its usual daily sanitation of production areas, the plant team had augmented its disinfection protocols with ongoing disinfection of welfare areas and was an early adopter of physical distancing measures. Plexiglas partitions were also added a few weeks ago in lunchrooms.

"Combined with the fact that the employee wore protective personal equipment at all times, we are confident that we had the right measures in place to help mitigate risks to other employees," added Mr. Chahal.

Sofina Foods' plant in Port Coquitlam manufactures fresh chicken products and employs over 400 people.

About Sofina Foods Inc.

Sofina Foods Inc. is a privately owned Canadian company headquartered in Markham, Ontario dedicated to providing great tasting, high quality food products for consumers. As one of the nation's leading manufacturers of primary and further processed protein products for both retail and foodservice customers, Sofina Foods has a broad portfolio of branded and private label pork, beef, turkey, and chicken products. Sofina's family of branded products consists of: Cuddy, Lilydale, Janes, Mastro, San Daniele, Fletcher's, Vienna and Zamzam. Sofina Foods currently operates 16 HACCP-approved manufacturing facilities, three hatcheries, three distribution centers and employs close to 5,000 people. To learn more about Sofina Foods, please visit www.sofinafoods.com.

