22.10.2019 20:55:00

Sofdesk Acquires Energy Periscope

MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Sofdesk Inc., parent company of  Solargraf and Roofgraf, announces the acquisition of Energy Periscope(™)  strengthening Solargraf's position as the solar software leader in the North American market. The announcement came in from Sofdesk's headquarters in Montreal on October 1st, 2019. 

Energy Periscope is a pioneer in the solar software market since 2009 and has helped to transition the solar industry from using pen & paper to web-based, more efficient, solar sales tools.

This transaction will help thousands of solar workers dramatically reduce their soft costs, accelerate their current sales & project management process as well as providing many new features designed to increase their bottom line.

Today, Solargraf provides solar installers, distributors and manufacturers the ability to quickly & accurately design, calculate shading, quote, finance, create permits and manage jobs from any device.

"Our team has already started working with some of Energy Periscope's clients and we can already measure the impact of Solargraf's added value on their day to day process.  Since our inception, our data shows that Solargraf's features are bringing incremental value to the solar industry and we're confident that we'll continue to have a positive impact on all of Energy Periscope's users" said Sofdesk's CEO Lennie Moreno.

Sofdesk, founded in 2013, provides contractors with intuitive software solutions, and has rapidly grown to become a leader in the solar and roofing industries.

More information about Sofdesk and its products can be found at the company websites.

Sofdesk is an industry-leading software organization that builds intuitive sales acceleration tools for everyday use in the solar and roofing industries. By offering an end-to-end business management solution, Sofdesk empowers all size contractors, distributors, lenders and manufacturers to be competitive in these ever-growing markets and improve the scalability of their businesses through its powerful web-based platform.

www.sofdesk.com
www.solargraf.com
www.roofgraf.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sofdesk-acquires-energy-periscope-300943314.html

SOURCE Sofdesk Inc

