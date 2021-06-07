SMI 11’631 0.5%  SPI 14’975 0.4%  Dow 34’630 -0.4%  DAX 15’677 -0.1%  Euro 1.0944 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’098 0.2%  Gold 1’900 0.5%  Bitcoin 30’643 -4.8%  Dollar 0.8976 -0.2%  Öl 71.5 -0.5% 
07.06.2021 23:28:00

Sodim Reaches 82.75% Of Semapa's Voting Rights. Moving Closer Towards Objective Of Concentrating Float In Navigator

LISBON, Portugal, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Tender Offer for the Acquisition of Semapa shares launched on 18 February 2021, a special stock exchange session was held today for the determination of the offer's results, which guaranteed Sodim the acquisition of 7.88% of the share capital of Semapa, and a holding of 81.33% of the company's share capital and 82.75% of the corresponding voting rights. 

Sodim highlights the adherence to the offer of around 36% of Semapa's float (and more than 55% of the shares needed to reach the goal of 90% of voting rights). Thus Sodim takes another step towards its goal of concentrating the Group's float in Navigator while providing Semapa shareholders with a liquidity event and premium versus market as well as the possibility, for those investors who so wish, to invest in Navigator.

Sodim reminds investors that between 2016 and 2020 Semapa showed a correlation of 0.97 in its stock market performance with Navigator, which, in turn, presented in the same period an average dividend yield and an average liquidity (measured by the daily average volume of transactions) respectively 2.3 times and 4.5 times higher than Semapa.

Thus, and in accordance with the mechanism defined in the Prospectus and duly approved by CMVM, Sodim will keep a standing offer to buy Semapa shares until 15 June in cash and at a price of €11.66 (eleven euros and sixty-six cents).

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11:29 Bühne frei für die Währungshüter
10:05 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte mit fallenden Renditen gesucht
09:27 Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Produkte auf CureVac und Novavax
08:58 SMI setzt Höhenflug fort
04.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
04.06.21 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV
01.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
01.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
mehr

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV

Wer in Bitcoin oder andern Krypto Währungen investiert ist, benötigt wieder starke Nerven. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Wie man mit einer so hohen Volatilität umgehen kann und wie die anderen Kryptowährungen reagieren erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie schliesst leicht im Plus: UBS-Kunden greifen bei Digital-Angebot zu
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- SMI schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekordhoch im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
Innovatives Gehaltsmodell: Australische Unternehmen bezahlen ihre Mitarbeiter in Bitcoin
Trotz Krypto-Tweets: Analyst hält Elon Musk für Wettbewerbsvorteil für Tesla
US-Behörde gibt erstmals grünes Licht für Alzheimer-Behandlung - Biogen-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk
Nach Shell-Prozess: So wirkt sich das CO2-Urteil auf die Ölgiganten Chevron, Exxon & Co. aus
Novartis erreicht mit Iptacopan primären Endpunkt von Phase-II-Studie - Novartis-Aktie dennoch tiefer
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
BELIMO-Aktie freundlich: BELIMO erwartet deutliche Umsatzsteigerung im ersten Halbjahr
Krypto-Kritiker Carl Icahn: Bald doch Milliarden-Investition in Bitcoin und Co.?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit