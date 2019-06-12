Sodexo Named National Employer of the Year for Youth with Disabilities

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company committed to improving Quality of Life, was awarded today the National Employer of the Year recognition by the Marriott Foundation for People with Disabilities for its participation in the "Bridges from School to Work" program. This initiative engages employers, schools, community resources, youth and their families to help businesses meet their workforce needs while offering young people with disabilities the opportunity to learn, grow and succeed through employment. Sodexo received this award at the annual Bridges Recognition Dinner on June 11, 2019.

"Today's recognition endorses Sodexo's long-term commitment to promote the recruitment, engagement and development of people with disabilities," said Rohini Anand, Global Chief Diversity Officer and SVP Corporate Responsibility North America. "Through this partnership, we have been able to create life-changing opportunities that help develop the communities we serve and help us create a more inclusive and diverse workplace environment."

With the help of Bridges, Sodexo hired, since September 2018, more than 25 entry-level jobs with people with disabilities. These individuals are currently working in food services and facilities management positions at multiple client's sites in Atlanta, Chicago, D.C., Fort Worth and Los Angeles.

"For Bridges it's all about transformation for young adults with disabilities through the power of a job. Sodexo puts this mission into action. We're thrilled to recognize Sodexo as National Employer of the Year," said Tad Asbury, Executive Director, Marriott Foundation for People with Disabilities – Bridges from School to Work.

Sodexo's commitment to diversity and inclusion has been consistently recognized by external organizations and notable diversity publications. In January, Sodexo was recognized on Bloomberg's 2019 Gender Equality Index and FORTUNE'S 2019 list of the World's Most Admired Companies. In 2018, Sodexo was ranked in the top 10 of DiversityInc magazine's 'Top 50 Companies for Diversity' list for the 9th consecutive year and inducted into DiversityInc's Top 50 Hall of Fame.

