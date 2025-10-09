Sodexo Name Thierry Delaporte Group CEO

(RTTNews) - Sodexo announced that it appointed Thierry Delaporte as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective November 10, 2025. This follows the recommendation of the Nominating Committee, after a thorough selection process coordinated with the Bellon family.

The company noted that the governance evolution will strengthen its leadership as the company enters a new phase of development, following Sophie Bellon's four-year tenure as Chief Executive Officer.

As part of the governance restructuring, the roles of Chairwoman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will be separated. Sophie Bellon will serve as non-executive Chairwoman for the duration of her mandate and will ensure a smooth transition with Thierry Delaporte.

The Board of Directors will retain the Lead Director position. Gilles Plisson, Chair of the Nominating Committee, will succeed Luc Messier as Lead Independent Director, effective November 10, 2025.