Sodexo - Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights September 30, 2023

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'740 -0.2%  SPI 14'082 -0.2%  Dow 32'916 -0.3%  DAX 15'068 -0.1%  Euro 0.9634 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'093 -0.1%  Gold 1'819 -0.2%  Bitcoin 25'163 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9184 -0.3%  Öl 88.0 -3.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Idorsia36346343
Top News
Wirecard-Prozess: Ex-Aufsichtsratschef erhebt bislang keine Vorwürfe gegen Braun
Alternative Investments: Ein eleganter Zugang
BP-Aktie tiefer: BP denkt wohl über Teilverkauf seiner Anteile am Golf-Pipeline-Netz nach
Sanofi- und Teva-Aktien uneinheitlich: Sanofi und Teva vereinbaren Zusammenarbeit bei Behandlung entzündlicher Darmerkrankungen zusammen
Infineon-Aktie zieht an: Infineon übernimmt Ultra-Wideband-Pionier 3db Access vollständig
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Sodexo Aktie [Valor: 509031 / ISIN: FR0000121220]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.10.2023 16:19:34

Sodexo - Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights September 30, 2023

Sodexo
92.88 EUR -1.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Regulated
information


Issy-les-Moulineaux, October 4th, 2023

Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights
Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorités des Marchés Financiers

Registered name of the issuer: SODEXO
255, quai de la Bataille de Stalingrad – 92130 ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX

DateTotal number
of shares		Actual voting
rights *		Theoretical voting rights **


September 30, 2023



147,454,887

216,022,935

217,103,017

* Actual voting rights: all of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than four years, which have double voting rights.

** Theoretical voting rights: the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which would normally be temporarily deprived of voting rights.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. Operating in 53 countries, our 422,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. The Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its responsible business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. This diversified offer meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.


Key Figures

  • 21.1 billion euros in Fiscal 2022
    consolidated revenues
  • 422,000 employees as at August 31, 2022
  • #2 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 53 countries
  • 100 million consumers served daily
  • 14.9 billion euro in market capitalization
    (as at June 30, 2023)

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Sodexo S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Unsicherheiten, Zinsen, Inflation & Entwicklungschancen mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ); B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote ), Lisa Osada ( @Aktiengram ), Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787 ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram

Inside Trading & Investment

10:47 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
10:22 Heute Sandoz-Spin-off im Fokus
09:42 Julius Bär: 14.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
09:24 Marktüberblick: Zalando weiter unter Druck
09:23 Am 6. Oktober, 9:00 Uhr - Ferrari 328 GTS, 2.074Km bei Splint Invest! Potenzial: +9,0% p.a.
08:00 Sandoz Spin-Off ging über die Bühne
07:00 Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram
29.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Siemens Energy, SolarEdge, Vestas Wind Systems
29.09.23 Börse Aktuell – Zaghafte Entspannungssignale
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'288.91 18.66 9ZSSMU
Short 11'483.56 13.88 3WSSMU
Short 11'910.36 8.95 OESSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'740.43 04.10.2023 16:16:39
Long 10'380.64 19.68 5SSMXU
Long 10'154.78 13.97 VSSM5U
Long 9'707.49 8.87 T2SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag ohne grosse Veränderung
Darum neigt der Franken gegenüber Dollar und Euro zu Schwäche - Türkische Lira auf Talfahrt
SPI-Wert Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Meyer Burger-Investment eingefahren
Novartis-Tochter Sandoz wurde in die Selbständigkeit entlassen: Sandoz-Aktie pendelt am ersten Handelstag um Eröffnungskurs
Anleihen & Dollarstärke im Blick: SMI geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen beendet die Sitzung mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Bärenmodus
Novartis-Aktie wegen Sandoz-Abspaltung tiefer: Novartis bestätigt eigene Ziele
Partners Group-Aktie fällt zeitweise unter 1'000 CHF: Partners Group entlässt offenbar über 100 Leute
Anstieg der US-Zinsen belastet: SMI und DAX mit Gewinnen -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich verlustreich
Dufry-Aktie mit Abgaben: Dufry plant Umbenennung in Avolta

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit