Sodexo Aktie [Valor: 509031 / ISIN: FR0000121220]
06.01.2025 17:50:00

Sodexo - Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights on December 31, 2024

Sodexo
78.12 EUR 0.06%
Kaufen / Verkaufen
Regulated
information


Issy-les-Moulineaux, January 6, 2025

Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights
Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Registered name of the issuer: SODEXO
255, quai de la Bataille de Stalingrad – 92130 ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX

DateTotal number
of shares		Actual voting
rights *		Theoretical voting rights **


December 31, 2024



147,454,887

216,692,568

218,518,081

* Actual voting rights: all of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than four years, which have double voting rights.

** Theoretical voting rights: the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which would normally be temporarily deprived of voting rights.

About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Sodexo Key Figures

  • 23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024 consolidated revenues
  • 423,000 employees on August 31, 2024
  • #1 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 45 countries
  • 80 million consumers served every day
  • 11.2 billion euros in market capitalization
    (as of October 23, 2024)

Attachment


