22.10.2019 19:15:00

Sodexo Hosts Multi-City Career Fair To Hire 400 Positions In Two Weeks

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company committed to improving quality of life, announced a multi-city job fair today to fill 400 entry-level positions across each of its business lines by November 1. Individuals who meet the criteria will be presented with offer letters immediately following interviews.

Sodexo hosts a multi-city job fair to fill 400 entry-level roles in two weeks. Entry-level roles are a great gateway into a lasting career at Sodexo, which operates in more than 13,000 client sites in the U.S. Last year, we promoted 600 entry-level and frontline workers into management positions. For a complete list of openings, visit our careers page at us.sodexo.com/careers.

Upcoming job fairs will be held at the following locations from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted.

  • Houston, TX on Oct. 22 at Texas Southern University
  • Burbank, CA on Oct. 29 at PickWick Gardens-- Pre-register via this link.
  • Boston, MA on Oct. 29 at Brigham and Women's Hospital -- Pre-register via this link.

"Sodexo is a great place to grow your career if you're passionate about food and service," said Stephanie Payne, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Sodexo North America. "Our entry-level roles are a gateway to a variety of opportunities and experiences. Last year, we promoted 600 entry-level workers into management roles."

Sodexo operates in more than 13,000 sites in the U.S. providing food service and facilities management. Industries include healthcare, universities, schools, corporate services, senior living, government agencies and energy and resources. For more information about Sodexo or for a complete list of jobs available, visit https://sodexousa.jobs/.

Sodexo's commitment to diversity and inclusion has been consistently recognized by external organizations and notable diversity publications. In January, Sodexo was recognized on Bloomberg's 2019 Gender Equality Index and FORTUNE'S 2019 list of the World's Most Admired Companies.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 72 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 160,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $19 billion in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2018, Sodexo contributed over 159,500 in volunteer hours, and since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed nearly $34.5 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoUSA.com, SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contact:
Dasha Ross Smith
T: (301) 987-4893
dasha.ross-smith@sodexo.com

Sodexo, Inc., a leader in delivering sustainable, integrated facilities management and foodservice operations (PRNewsfoto/Sodexo)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sodexo-hosts-multi-city-career-fair-to-hire-400-positions-in-two-weeks-300943230.html

SOURCE Sodexo

