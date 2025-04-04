Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’279 -2.5%  SPI 16’362 -2.6%  Dow 40’546 -4.0%  DAX 21’717 -3.0%  Euro 0.9465 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’113 -3.6%  Gold 3’103 -0.3%  Bitcoin 70’612 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8530 -0.7%  Öl 69.4 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Logitech2575132Swiss Re12688156On113454047NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Erdöl fürs Portfolio: So investiert man in das schwarze Gold
Monopoly: Finanzielle Bildung für Kinder durch Lernspass
Hypothekarbank Lenzburg-Aktie: Geschäftsleitung wird erweitert
Tecan-Aktie: Tecan erweitert Spezialdiagnostik-Portfolio
Kering-Aktie: Kering stärkt seine Position im Brillenmarkt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.04.2025 07:05:00

Sodexo - Financial Report for First half Fiscal 2025 available

Sodexo
57.55 EUR -2.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Regulated
information


Issy-les-Moulineaux, April 4, 2025

Financial Report for First half Fiscal 2025 available

Sodexo announces that its First half Fiscal 2025 Financial report is available online and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

This document is available on Sodexo’s website, www.sodexo.com, under "Regulated information” in the "Investors section”. It includes the condensed consolidated financial statements for First half Fiscal 2025 closed on February 28, 2025, the First half activity report, the statement of responsibility for the First half financial report as well as the auditors’ report on the limited review of the above-mentioned financial statements.

These results are in line with the preliminary financial information (Sodexo First half Fiscal 2025 estimates and full year guidance update) published on March 20, 2025, on Sodexo’s website, www.sodexo.com, under "Regulated information” in the "Investors section”.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

  • 23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024 consolidated revenues
  • 423,000 employees on August 31, 2024
  • #1 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 45 countries (as at August 31, 2024)
  • 80 million consumers served daily
  • 8.5 billion euros in market capitalization
    (as of April 3, 2025)


Attachment


Nachrichten zu Sodexo S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sodexo S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Investieren in Rüstungsaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Tim Schäfer analysiert im Gespräch mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) die spannendsten Defense-Aktien aus Europa und den USA. Sind Rheinmetall, Palantir oder Lockheed Martin noch kaufenswert – oder schon überbewertet?
Wir sprechen über die Rolle von Trumps NATO-Druck, die massive Aufrüstung in Europa und warum gerade europäische Rüstungsaktien boomen.

✅ Top-Performer 2024
✅ Value- und Dividenden-Checks
✅ Geheimtipps wie BAE Systems, Thales & Co.
✅ Palantir als digitaler Profiteur

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
🛑 Wichtig: Das Thema Rüstung ist gesellschaftlich wie ethisch komplex – in diesem Video beleuchten wir vor allem die börsentechnische Entwicklung und die wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen globaler Ereignisse.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Investieren in Rüstungsaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

03.04.25 Logo WHS Porsche AG: DAX-Verlierer 2025 - Ist die Aktie jetzt ein Schnäppchen oder ein Risiko?
03.04.25 Back-Load to the Futures
03.04.25 Investieren in Rüstungsaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
03.04.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
03.04.25 Kühne + Nagel auf rauen Gewässern
03.04.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Kupfer – Bei den Gewinnern/Avolta – Am Puls der Reiselust
03.04.25 Marktüberblick: Trump-Zollankündigung schickt Index-Futures in den Keller
02.04.25 SMI leicht erholt
01.04.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Geberit, Holcim, Sika, VAT Group
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’045.36 13.76 U80SSU
Short 13’541.30 8.99 BK6SXU
SMI-Kurs: 12’279.48 03.04.2025 17:31:25
Long 11’820.00 19.95
Long 11’540.00 13.96
Long 10’970.55 8.73 SSQMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Versan Aljarrah: XRP muss auf über 100.000 US Dollar steigen
Trumps XXL-Zollpaket: SMI und DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot -- US-Börsen knicken letztlich ein -- China-Börsen schliessen im Minus - Nikkei stürzt ab
So reagieren Euro, Dollar und Franken auf Trumps Zollkeule
Magnificent 7 unter Druck: Trumps Zoll-Schock lässt Aktien von NVIDIA, Tesla & Co. abstürzen
Trump kündigt neues weitreichendes Zollpaket an - Kanada kündigt Vergeltungszölle für US-Autos an
UBS vollendet Integration der indischen CS-Dienstleister - UBS-Aktie fällt
Global investieren - aber richtig: Drei ETFs, die mehr Diversifikation bieten
Handelskrieg-Risiken umgehen: Diese Aktien könnten sich als sichere Investments erweisen
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag mit kräftigen Verlusten
Bitcoin stürzt nach US-Zollpaket ab

Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
1. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
März 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der März 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die E ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}