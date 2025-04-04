|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
04.04.2025 07:05:00
Sodexo - Financial Report for First half Fiscal 2025 available
|Regulated
information
Issy-les-Moulineaux, April 4, 2025
Financial Report for First half Fiscal 2025 available
Sodexo announces that its First half Fiscal 2025 Financial report is available online and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).
This document is available on Sodexo’s website, www.sodexo.com, under "Regulated information” in the "Investors section”. It includes the condensed consolidated financial statements for First half Fiscal 2025 closed on February 28, 2025, the First half activity report, the statement of responsibility for the First half financial report as well as the auditors’ report on the limited review of the above-mentioned financial statements.
These results are in line with the preliminary financial information (Sodexo First half Fiscal 2025 estimates and full year guidance update) published on March 20, 2025, on Sodexo’s website, www.sodexo.com, under "Regulated information” in the "Investors section”.
About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.
Key Figures
|
|
Attachment
