Sodexo Aktie
08.01.2024 18:00:00

Sodexo - Evolution within Sodexo's Leadership Team

Issy-les-Moulineaux, January 8, 2024 - Sodexo announces the appointment of Sébastien de Tramasure, currently Sodexo North America Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as Group CFO. Marc Rolland will continue to act as Group CFO until May 1, 2024, before taking on a new role which will be announced in due time.

Sebastien de Tramasure’s appointment is based on a long-standing succession plan. Sébastien has been at Sodexo for almost 18 years. Prior to his current role, he held various finance positions, including CFO for Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services (today Pluxee). In 2018, Sébastien de Tramasure was appointed Global CFO for the Healthcare and Seniors segments. In 2020, he was appointed CFO of Sodexo North America, which represents more than 40% of the Group’s revenues. During his tenure, he has actively participated in the turnaround of Sodexo North America and notably managed strategic acquisitions in the convenience market.

Sophie Bellon, Sodexo Chairwoman and CEO, said: "I would like to congratulate Sébastien. He has a long-standing track record in the finance function at Sodexo having gained a thorough knowledge of the Group’s activities and solid international experience, especially in North America where he has been based for the last 5 years. Sébastien has all the qualities to succeed as Group CFO. I want to warmly thank Marc Rolland for his major contribution as Group CFO over the last 8 years. He has largely contributed to our performance and growth while playing a key role in supporting major strategic and transformative projects. Marc will continue to play a leadership role as we move forward towards being the world leader in sustainable food and valuable experiences”.

Marc Rolland has been Sodexo Group CFO since 2015. He has led the increased effectiveness of the Finance function worldwide through standardization of processes and systems. Marc also played a key role in moving forward strategy-based portfolio management. He drove enhanced transparency of financial communications and a more disciplined approach to contract signings and investments. In recent years, Marc successfully navigated through the pandemic, building strong foundations for post-Covid recovery through rigorous operational efficiency and cost base optimization.

Over the last few months, Marc and his team have been instrumental in supporting the execution of Sodexo’s 2025 strategic roadmap, particularly the Pluxee spin-off project which he will continue to manage until it is completely finalized.

Marc will act as CFO until May 1, 2024, working together with Sebastien until then to ensure a smooth transition.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Its portfolio of activities includes Sodexo Food and Facilities Management Services and Pluxee Employee Benefit Solutions, activity for which the Group announced a spin-off with a listing expected on February 1, 2024.
Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.


Key Figures

  • 22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023
    consolidated revenues
  • 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023
  • #1 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 45 countries
  • 80 million consumers served daily
  • 15.1 billion euro in market capitalization
    (as at January 4, 2024)


Sodexo Contacts

Analysts and InvestorsMedia
Virginia Jeanson
+33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com		Dan Blanchard
+33 6 20 32 81 95
dan.blanchard@sodexo.com


