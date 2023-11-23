Sodexo - Conditions for obtaining or consulting the preparatory documents December 15, 2023 Combined Shareholders Meeting

Regulated Information





DECEMBER 15, 2023 COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Conditions for obtaining or consulting the preparatory documents

Participating in the meeting

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 23, 2023 – The Combined Annual Shareholders Meeting of Sodexo will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 3:30 pm at the Auditorium of La Seine Musicale – 1 Ile Seguin – 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

The preliminary notice of meeting, including in particular the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions, was published on November 3, 2023 in the French bulletin of legal notices, the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO).

The convening notice for this Shareholders Meeting will be published in the BALO and the French legal newspaper Les Affiches Parisiennes on November 27, 2023.

The documents and information related to this Shareholders Meeting are made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable regulation. Information referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code and Fiscal 2023 Universal Registration Document (filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers - French financial markets authority - on November 3, 2023) may be consulted in the Shareholders Meeting section on the Company’s website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/shareholders/shareholders-meetings).

For Shareholders who may not attend the Shareholders Meeting, this event will be broadcast live on Sodexo’s website and will also be available for replay.

