23.11.2023 17:03:33

Sodexo - Conditions for obtaining or consulting the preparatory documents December 15, 2023 Combined Shareholders Meeting

Sodexo
101.60 EUR 0.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Regulated Information

DECEMBER 15, 2023 COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Conditions for obtaining or consulting the preparatory documents

Participating in the meeting

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 23, 2023 – The Combined Annual Shareholders Meeting of Sodexo will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 3:30 pm at the Auditorium of La Seine Musicale – 1 Ile Seguin – 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

The preliminary notice of meeting, including in particular the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions, was published on November 3, 2023 in the French bulletin of legal notices, the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO).

The convening notice for this Shareholders Meeting will be published in the BALO and the French legal newspaper Les Affiches Parisiennes on November 27, 2023.

The documents and information related to this Shareholders Meeting are made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable regulation. Information referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code and Fiscal 2023 Universal Registration Document (filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers - French financial markets authority - on November 3, 2023) may be consulted in the Shareholders Meeting section on the Company’s website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/shareholders/shareholders-meetings).

For Shareholders who may not attend the Shareholders Meeting, this event will be broadcast live on Sodexo’s website and will also be available for replay.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Its portfolio of activities includes Sodexo Food and Facilities Management Services and Pluxee Employee Benefit Solutions, activity for which the Group announced a spin-off and listing project in early 2024. This diversified offer meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

  • 22.6 billion euros in Fiscal 20223
    consolidated revenues
  • 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023
  • #1 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 45 countries
  • 80 million consumers served daily
  • 14.3 billion euro in market capitalization
    (as at October 25, 2023)

