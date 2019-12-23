Society Pass conducted its official launch event on December 20th, 2019

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Society Pass (SoPa), SEA's leading universal data-driven loyalty platform, conducted its official launch event on December 20th, 2019.

Held at the prestigious Le Meridien hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, the event celebrated the introduction of SoPa's SaaS and mobile loyalty solutions for both consumers and merchants.

Chairman and founder of SoPa, Dennis Nguyen, stated in an interview at the event: "The SoPa App is paradigm-shifting, it attracts users by combining aspects of all the different types of Society Pass platforms."

SoPa offers merchants and consumers unprecedented freedom and opportunity to personalize the customer experience.

The event featured presentations from Dennis Nguyen, VP of Business Development,Sanjeev Sapkota; VP of Marketing,Cory Bentley; and Chief Technology Officer,Uday Soni.

Also in attendance was Chief Financial Officer, Raynauld Liang, and many of the company's key investors, partners, and shareholders.

Among the partners was Saigon-Hanoi Bank (SHB), which has partnered with a POS and e-commerce company called #HOTTAB in order to offer supplier financing packages to small businesses in Vietnam. SoPa acquired #HOTTAB earlier this year, and has since expanded the financing partnership.

Also featured in the presentation was a live demonstration of the SoPa App's functionality, as well as an explanatory video showcasing more live demonstrations.

About the SoPa App

SoPa empowers merchants by providing them with unprecedented control over how consumers engage with their brand and pay for their products.

SoPa utilizes purchase and behavioral data to deliver personalized deals consumers actually want.

SoPa Points are universal -- they can be earned or redeemed with any merchant on the platform.

