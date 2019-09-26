Society for Corporate Governance Recognizes CCGP - Certified Corporate Governance ProfessionalsSM

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Corporate Governance and independent CCGP - Certified Corporate Governance Professional Commission are pleased to announce that 24 corporate governance professionals have earned the CCGP designation. These individuals represent the first class of CCGP designees, having successfully completed exams taken either in January or June of this year. We congratulate them all:

Sheena Bailey

Asa Behnia

Jennifer E. Bennett

Julie H. Bodden

Brian W. Bolash

Mary Brodd

Jeffrey C. DeBruin

Andrew Dickson

Shawn M. Filippi

Stacey K. Geer

Brittany Harris

Maureen Fong Hinners

Jaileah Xan Huddleston

Charles Wilson Kemp

James J. Killerlane, III

Amy Lynn Kim

Peter A. Kraus

Ron C. Llewellyn

Kevin D. Macikowski

Jennifer K. Miller

Jeanne E. Rouleau

Jennifer Osgood Smestad

Lisa Beth Lentini Walker

Jennifer L. Woods

The establishment of a corporate governance certification has long been a Society objective, and the grant to this first class of designees represents a major milestone for the Society. By introducing this certification, the Society recognizes the importance of the corporate governance professional's role and seeks to further elevate the role of corporate governance professionals by offering the opportunity to test their standards of knowledge.

The CCGP exam administration was the culmination of two years of hard work by the Society's Board of Directors, Educational Programs Committee and Certification Task Force, as well as significant contributions by more than 70 Society members. The certification was developed with guidance from Professional Testing, Inc., a firm specializing in the development of such programs, adhering to rigorous standards and positioning us for national third-party accreditation in the future. We acknowledge all involved and thank CT Corporation for their generous support for the certification program in this inaugural year.

"We are grateful to the Society's board and the Commission as well as the many member volunteers who spent hours defining, considering and debating the varied roles of today's corporate governance practitioners to create an exam that measures best practices, and will set the governance standards for our corporate governance practitioners. The program is aligned with the Society's vision of creating long-term shareholder value through better governance." said Darla Stuckey, Society President and CEO.

Steve Giove, a Partner at Shearman & Sterling LLP and Carol Ward, Former Corporate Secretary, Mondelez International, Inc., Co-Chairs of the CCGP Commission stated: "One expects the process for a corporate governance certification to be rigorous, defensible and mission-driven. The Society for Corporate Governance has done just that; our 7-person Commission is overseeing every aspect of this program, including the exam administration, eligibility, policies, and accreditation."

In addition to Mr. Giove and Ms. Ward, the other five members of the CCGP Commission are: Holly J. Gregory, Partner and Co-Chair, Global Corporate Governance & Executive Compensation Practice, Sidley Austin LLP, Betsy Cross Griswold, Attorney, United Parcel Service, Christina Maguire, Managing Director, Governance Policy and Operations, BNY Mellon, William J. O'Shaughnessy, Jr., Deputy General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, and Troy A. Paredes, Founder, Paredes Strategies LLC.

The exam covers 10 work domains and 57 job tasks identified by a diverse group of Society members and validated by an extensive survey. To be eligible to earn and maintain the designation, candidates must meet educational and professional experience requirements, attain a passing score on the exam, and adhere to governing policies including a CCGP Code of Professional Conduct. For more information on the certification please visit http://www.societycorpgov.org/certification or contact the certification staff at certification@societycorpgov.org

About the Society for Corporate Governance

Founded in 1946, the Society for Corporate Governance is a professional association of over 3,700 governance professionals who serve 1,800 public, private and not for profit companies of most every size and industry. Its members support the work of corporate boards and executive management regarding corporate governance and disclosure, compliance with corporate and securities laws and regulations, and stock exchange listing requirements.

SOURCE Society for Corporate Governance