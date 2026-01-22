Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’157 -0.1%  SPI 18’206 0.0%  Dow 49’077 1.2%  DAX 24’561 -0.6%  Euro 0.9286 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’883 -0.2%  Gold 4’833 0.0%  Bitcoin 71’363 0.3%  Dollar 0.7943 -0.2%  Öl 65.0 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Ryanair-Aktie im Blick: Wortgefecht mit Elon Musk sorgt für Aufmerksamkeit
Goldpreis: Gewinnmitnahmen wegen nachlassender geopolitischer Sorgen
Tesla-Aktie unter der Lupe: Die geplatzten Versprechen von CEO Musk - was 2025 nicht eingetreten ist
Galderma-Aktie: Zusammenarbeit mit Ipsen im Bereich Neuromodulatoren beendet - Fortschritte auf Kongress vorgestellt
Trump-Zölle zurückgezogen: So steht es um US-Dollar, Euro und Franken
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
22.01.2026 08:37:03

Societe Generale Plans Net 1,800 Job Cuts In France

(RTTNews) - Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA), on Thursday said it has submitted a project to employee representative bodies in France to simplify its organisation and strengthen operational efficiency.

The plan proposes a net reduction of 1,800 positions through natural attrition and internal mobility, without any redundancy plan.

Societe Generale said the measures fall under the Employment Agreement signed on December 15, 2025, and would be implemented gradually in 2026 and 2027 following consultations.

The French banking group said the proposed changes would affect several activities and central functions at headquarters, as well as the regional organisation of French retail banking.

The branch network would remain unaffected.

Nearly 2,000 employees participated in a group-wide initiative that generated thousands of ideas aimed at simplifying processes and structures, pooling teams, improving procurement and tools, and expanding automation and the use of artificial intelligence.

The group also plans to strengthen career-long training through Societe Generale University and establish a Mobility and Skills Campus to support internal mobility and transitions into new roles.

On Wednesday, Societe Generale closed trading 0.43% lesser at EUR 68.70 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morning Call erklärt Simon Götschmann (Arkudos), wie eine aktive Schweizer Aktienstrategie funktioniert

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien

Inside Trading & Investment

07:10 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Kurse drehen nach oben
21.01.26 Die globalen geopolitischen Risiken nehmen zu
21.01.26 SMI-Anleger drücken weiter auf Verkaufsknopf
20.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf VAT Group AG, Comet Holding AG
20.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Givaudan, Partners Group
20.01.26 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Rallymodus
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’683.67 19.66 UFLBSU
Short 13’955.45 13.86 SJLB4U
Short 14’477.39 8.96 SY6B1U
SMI-Kurs: 13’156.81 21.01.2026 17:31:36
Long 12’613.33 19.95 SYWB0U
Long 12’306.54 13.72 S6EBMU
Long 11’797.58 8.99 S79B6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Wie sich der Konzern ohne Buffett zu Bitcoin positioniert
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittwochmittag mit Verlusten
Barry Callebaut-Aktie zieht nach Bekanntgabe von CEO-Wechsel kräftig an: Absatz bricht ein - Ausblick optimistisch
Buy-Note für SAP SE-Aktie: Neue Analyse von Jefferies & Company Inc.
UBS AG bescheinigt Neutral für Nestlé-Aktie
EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
NVIDIA-Aktie: Das steckt wirklich hinter dem Groq-Deal
US-Börsen beenden Handel stark im Plus -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX schlussendlich tiefer -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Mittwochnachmittag stärker
BASF Aktie News: BASF reagiert am Mittwochmittag positiv

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
08:46 APA ots news: PwC-Studie und CDP-Ranking zeigen: UNIQA bei Nachhaltigkeit...
08:46 Britisches Oberhaus stimmt für Social-Media-Aus für Kinder
08:43 Japans Exportwirtschaft trotzt den US-Zöllen
08:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Volkswagen auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 135 Euro
08:16 Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Erholung nach Trumps Zoll-Wende im Grönland-Streit
08:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Volkswagen auf 'Buy' - Ziel 140 Euro
07:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Salzgitter auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 52 Euro
07:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Deutsche Börse auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 298 Euro
07:37 Polizei: Viele Hinweise zu Sparkassen-Coup nach TV-Sendung
07:35 OTS: Gesellschaft für Qualitätsprüfung mbH / Gesellschaft für ...