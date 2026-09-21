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21.09.2026 08:06:22

Societe Generale Issues 2029 Financial Targets; To Pursue Cost Reduction Efforts

(RTTNews) - Societe Generale (GLE.PA) stated that, on 18 September 2026, its Board approved the Group's strategic plan and financial objectives for 2029 and beyond. The ambitious financial targets for 2029 include: cost reduction versus 2026 estimated; average annual growth in Group revenues of approximately 3% on average between 2026 estimated and 2029; ROTE between 13% and 14% in 2029 and more than 15% in 2030 and beyond; and CET1 ratio above 13%. In 2029, Societe Generale's cost base is expected to be below 16.3 billion euros, a decrease of approximately -2%, in absolute terms, compared to the 2026 estimated level.

The Group said it is now entering a new stage of value creation based on four main priorities: decrease further cost base; accelerate disciplined growth approach; deepen the transformation of businesses; and maintain best-in-class risk management. Societe Generale aims to achieve a net cost reduction of approximately -0.3 billion euros by 2029 versus 2026 estimated, due to expected gross savings of approximately 1.9 billion euros between 2026 estimated and 2029. The Group noted that the implementation of numerous initiatives at Group level will generate between 500 million and 600 million euros in savings, including approximately 350 million euros already identified by 2029.

The ordinary distribution is expected to exceed 13 billion euros over the 2026 estimated-2029 period and will result in a low-to-mid teens average annual growth of the dividend per share over the period 2026 estimated-2029.

At previous close on Euronext Paris, Societe Generale shares were trading at 72.59 euros.

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KI wird für die Cybersecurity-Branche vom vermeintlichen Risiko zur Chance. Palo Alto Networks profitiert von steigenden Sicherheitsinvestitionen, starken Quartalszahlen und einem positiven Ausblick. Auch charttechnisch bleibt die Aktie spannend: Das Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite.

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Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

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Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

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Short 14’419.11 19.37 S9B1DU
Short 14’704.10 13.95 SGQBEU
Short 15’246.88 9.00 SYBKYU
SMI-Kurs: 13’786.72 18.09.2026 17:31:17
Long 13’261.16 19.64 SPBO2U
Long 12’949.21 13.61 SXEBDU
Long 12’402.16 8.91 SQNBFU
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