Societe Generale: Disclosure of regulatory capital requirements effective from 1st January 2025

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’682 0.3%  SPI 15’594 0.4%  Dow 44’284 0.1%  DAX 20’399 0.3%  Euro 0.9277 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’959 0.2%  Gold 2’718 0.9%  Bitcoin 89’135 4.5%  Dollar 0.8832 0.1%  Öl 73.3 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Idorsia36346343Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Carl Zeiss Meditec-Aktie knickt zweistellig ein: Carl Zeiss Meditec verdient weniger als erwartet - kürzt Dividende
Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochmittag im Plus
Pluszeichen in New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag
Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite mittags mit Zuschlägen
Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Mittwochmittag Zuschläge
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Société Générale Aktie [Valor: 519928 / ISIN: FR0000130809]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.12.2024 18:04:42

Societe Generale: Disclosure of regulatory capital requirements effective from 1st January 2025

Société Générale
20.99 CHF -12.47%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

DISCLOSURE OF REGULATORY CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS EFFECTIVE FROM 1st JANUARY 2025

Press release

Paris, 11 December 2024

The European Central Bank notified Societe Generale of the level of its Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R), which will apply from 1st January 2025. It stands at 2.40%, including 1.42% in the form of CET1. This level includes the additional requirement of 0.15% (vs. 0.17% previously) regarding Pillar 2 prudential expectations on calendar provisioning relating to non-performing loans granted before 26th April 2019.

Considering the combined regulatory buffers, the minimum requirements from 1st January 2025 applicable to Societe Generale on a consolidated basis will remain stable at 10.22% for the CET1 ratio (including 0.80% on Countercyclical buffers compared to 0.79% at the end of September 2024), 12.14% for the Tier 1 ratio and 14.71% for the Total Capital ratio.

The European Central Bank also notified Societe Generale of a Leverage Ratio P2R (LR-P2R) requirement, which remains unchanged at a level of 0.1%. Consequently, the minimum leverage ratio requirement remains at 3.6%.

With a CET1 ratio at 13.2%1 as of 30th September 2024, the Group benefits from a comfortable pro-forma buffer of around 300 basis points above regulatory requirements. Similarly, the Group's leverage ratio stood at 4.25% as of 30th September 2024, well above the requirement of 3.6%.

Press contact:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with more than 126,000 employees serving about 25 million clients in 65 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.

The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

  • French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.
  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.
  • Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.

Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.com website where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

1 Including IFRS 9 phasing, pro-forma including Q3 24 results. Based on CRR2/CRD5 rules, including the Danish compromise for insurance. Based on a pay-out ratio of 50% of the group net income, at the high-end of the 40%-50% payout ratio, as per regulation, restated from non-cash items and after deduction of interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Société Générale (Societe Generale)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Société Générale (Societe Generale)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
05.09.23 Société Générale Equal Weight Barclays Capital
09.06.23 Société Générale Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.03.23 Société Générale Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie Profis aktuell anlegen! BX Morningcall mit Andreas Schranz & François Bloch

🔔🔔🔔 #BXMorningcall Exklusiver Einblick in Investmenttrends & Zukunftsthemen

Im heutigen heutigen BX Morningcall Spezial gibt Finanzexperte Andreas Schranz, CIO bei Tramondo Investment Partners, Einblicke in aktuelle Trends und zukunftsweisende Investmentthemen. Zusammen mit mit Investment Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz, COO von der BX Swiss, diskutiert er spannende Bereiche wie künstliche Intelligenz, Halbleiter und asiatische Emerging Markets, die im aktuellen Marktumfeld besonders interessant sind.

Ein informativer Einblick in die Möglichkeiten der modernen Vermögensverwaltung und die Chancen, die spezifische Zukunftsthemen für Investoren bieten!

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:50 Why Young Professionals are Giving Back Through Mentorship
14:31 BP"s Wandel vom Öl-Giganten zum Wegbereiter der Energiewende
11:00 BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch
09:30 Marktüberblick: Gold gesucht
09:07 SMI wieder auf Talfahrt
07:17 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Aufwärtsdynamik lässt nach
10.12.24 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Sartorius AG
10.12.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sandoz, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’136.59 19.95 BCASMU
Short 12’415.14 13.65 UBS6CU
Short 12’860.91 8.94 UTBSOU
SMI-Kurs: 11’681.87 11.12.2024 17:31:29
Long 11’178.23 18.82 SSSMAU
Long 10’943.12 13.73 SSQMQU
Long 10’481.71 8.94 SS5M5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

XRP Prognose: Ist ein Anstieg auf über 60 US Dollar möglich?
Handelskonflikt USA-China: Kalkulierter Konter aus Peking
Zalando-Aktie freundlich, ABOUT YOU-Aktie viel stärker: Übernahmeangebot für ABOUT YOU
Ethereum Prognose: Nach dem Einbruch nun der Rebound?
Carl Zeiss Meditec-Aktie knickt zweistellig ein: Carl Zeiss Meditec verdient weniger als erwartet - kürzt Dividende
Anleger in Wartestellung: SMI geht mit Verlusten in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
TUI-Aktie gewinnt: Urlauber-Ansturm beschert TUI Gewinnsprung auf das Niveau vor der Pandemie
Crypto All-Stars befindet sich im Finish: Ist es ratsam, jetzt noch zu investieren?
Santhera-Aktien mit Gewinnen: Santhera erhält Empfehlung für Agamree von britischer NICE
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Mittag entwickeln

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten