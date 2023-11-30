Societe Generale: Disclosure of regulatory capital requirements effective from 1st January 2024

DISCLOSURE OF REGULATORY CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS EFFECTIVE FROM 1ST JANUARY 2024



Press release

Paris, 30 November 2023

The European Central Bank notified Societe Generale of the level of its Pillar 2 Requirement (P2R), which will apply from 1st January 2024. It stands at 2.42%, including 1.44% in the form of CET1. This level includes the additional requirement of 0.17% regarding Pillar 2 prudential expectations on calendar provisioning relating to non-performing loans granted before 26th April 2019, which must now be fully covered by CET11.

Considering the combined regulatory buffers, the minimum requirements from 1st January 2024 applicable to Societe Generale on a consolidated basis will be 10.22% for the CET1 ratio (including 0.79% on Countercyclical buffers compared to 0.56% at the end of September 2023), 12.14% for the Tier 1 ratio and 14.71% for the Total Capital ratio.

The European Central Bank also notified Societe Generale of a Leverage Ratio P2R (LR-P2R) requirement of 0.1%, bringing the minimum leverage ratio requirement to 3.6% from 1st January 2024 (vs. 3.5% previously).

With a CET1 ratio at 13.3%2 as of 30th September 2023, the Group benefits from a comfortable pro-forma buffer of more than 300 basis points above regulatory requirements. Similarly, the Group's leverage ratio stood at 4.17% as of 30th September 2023, well above the requirement of 3.6%.



1 Compared to 56.25% previously out of the 0.14% requirement applicable for 2023.

2 Including IFRS 9 phasing. Based on CRR2/CRD5 rules, including the Danish compromise for insurance.

