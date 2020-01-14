+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
14.01.2020 21:35:00

Social Venture Partners Chicago Announces 2020 "Fast Pitch" Program

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Social Venture Partners Chicago has launched its 2020 Fast Pitch program, a free two-month communication skills building program and competition for innovative nonprofits in Greater Chicagoland. The program equips nonprofit leaders to communicate their story powerfully and connects them with leaders of the business and civic communities who can help them create significant impact.

"Now in its fifth year, we've heard from past participants that the Fast Pitch program not only helps them crystallize what sets their programs apart and talk about them in a clear and compelling way but also provides exposure that continues to pay off beyond the showcase event," said SVP Chicago Executive Director, Evelyn Fitzgerald.

Chicagoland area nonprofits can obtain further information about the program here, and apply for the funding competition through Tuesday, January 28here.

Social Venture Partners Chicago is a partnership of philanthropically minded individuals striving to make a significant impact on the lives of those in our community. We take an engaged philanthropy approach to funding innovative and scalable nonprofits and we strengthen the impact of our dollars through volunteering our time, expertise and network connections in support of the mission.

SVP Chicago strives to identify and support the most promising social entrepreneurs who bring innovative approaches to their work and can make a meaningful impact on the men, women and children facing society's toughest challenges. Through multi-year, unrestricted financial commitments and capacity building investments, we support organizations that are small but proven and ready to scale their impact.

 

SOURCE Social Venture Partners Chicago

