24.02.2020 23:20:00

Social Robots: Emotional Connection and Task Engagements

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Includes:
- An overview with a trend analysis of the global market for social robots, which are designed to engage with people and to elicit an emotional connection

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866863/?utm_source=PRN

- Discussion of social robots in the use-cases or categories such as human-like, medical/therapeutic, personal/customer services and toys; ethics and risks associated with using this technology
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Review of recent patent grants and accepted applications for patents with respect to design innovations and end uses

Summary
The Star Trek series character Data represents the epitome of development of a social robot. Notwithstanding his difficulties with his "emotion chip," he, like other social robots, is designed to engage with people and elicit an emotional connection.

Anthropomorphic or human-centric robots (also termed androids) like Data have long been featured in science fiction books and films. However, the rapidly advancing technology and capabilities of artificial intelligence along with the development of facial expressions and human-like appearance of robots is drawing this science fiction into science fact.

Scientific American identified social robots as one of the "Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2019." These were suggested as "world-changing technologies that are poised to rattle the status quo." This announcement is likely to trigger significant interest in this topic and makes it worthy for further study as an emerging market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866863/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/social-robots-emotional-connection-and-task-engagements-301009725.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

18:21
Startschuss für die Dividendensaison
16:15
Demographic Challenges to Growth
14:00
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
11:00
Gilead Sciences – Trendwende voraus?
10:34
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:29
SMI vor schwieriger Woche
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Versicherer - mit und ohne Callable Feature
20.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Banco Santander SA, Kering SA, ASML Holding NV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:42
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
20.02.20
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis in Euro mit neuen Rekorden: Das steckt hinter dem Höhenflug
Coronavirus belastet globale Aktienmärkte: Dow geht deutlich leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab
Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
So stark ist der Schweizer Franken laut Big-Mac-Index
Wieso der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken deutlich einbüsst
Politiker fodern von öffentlich Bediensteten in der AfD Parteiaustritt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Hedgefonds mit "Crash-Versicherung": So will ein Experte von den Bären profitieren
Aktien von Dufry, Swatch und Richemont leiden kräftig unter Coronavirus-Sorgen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Coronavirus belastet globale Aktienmärkte: Dow geht deutlich leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
Das Coronavirus sorgte für kräftige Abschläge in der Schweiz und in Deutschland. An der Wall Street kam es ebenfalls zu heftigen Verlusten. Auch Marktteilnehmer in Fernost befürchten eine Coronavirus-Pandemie.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;