Social Networking App Kakis launched unique 3D Creature to excite and engage users

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kakis, a popular social networking app from Singapore counting serial entrepreneur (Signum Capital's) John Ng Panglinan as one of its advisors had just launched a unique 3D creature called Feedbo. It uses AR technology and is the first of its kind in a social networking app setting.

The concept of Feedbo works on the premise that it grows when a user feeds it and it attains mystery skills set such as Netflix recommendations to name one, sprucing up user engagement within the app. "This is particularly important as most social networking apps suffer from user fatigue and face challenges in user acquisition and retention. Feedbo will be a game changer and sets the stage for future social networking apps", said Kakis Co-Founder Melvin Tan.

"I am very proud and excited about what Kakis has achieved over the last 5 years, outlasting many of its competitors. Kakis' team has shown tremendous dedication, resilience and creativity. And now with this new feature, it is set to bring excitement to users who are bored with just swiping profiles or buying digital gifts. Feedbo can be your best friend and you will be surprised by what it can do," said John Ng Panglinan.

To date, over 650,000 requests have been sent and countless friendships being forged. Many of its users use it for an average of 2 years, which is an anomaly for social networking apps.

NOTE TO EDITORS

If you have any questions or need any more information, please reach out to Melvin Tan @melvin@lunchkaki.sg

ABOUT KAKIS

Kakis is a popular social networking app in Singapore that has been around since late 2014. Their aim is to bring like-minded friends together over meals and activities in a non-dating perspective.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191216/2672257-1

SOURCE Kakis