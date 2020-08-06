06.08.2020 14:46:00

Social Assurance Announces Community Spark Award

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Assurance has announced its first annual Community Spark Award. The award recognizes banks and credit unions making a difference in their local areas through unique community support, volunteerism, philanthropy and development initiatives.

Nominations should highlight one specific initiative by a financial institution that has created a spark in their community in 2020. The nomination period will be open through Thursday, August 20, 2020. Award evaluation will be scored on the initiative's innovation, creativity and community impact.

Two financial organizations will receive the Social Assurance Community Spark Award. The first-place winner will receive a $250 donation to their local charity of choice. The runner-up will receive a $150 donation to their charity of choice.

"Whether through volunteerism, donations, sponsorships, small business loans or local events, banks and credit unions make huge impacts in their communities. We want to celebrate that," shares Social Assurance CEO, Ben Pankonin.

For more information about the Community Spark Award and to submit a nomination, visit www.socialassurance.com/community-spark-award/

Founded in 2011 by Ben Pankonin and Matt Secoske, Social Assurance provides marketing, sales, and community development software and solutions to help banks and credit unions do what they do best, support their community. Their software and solutions help financial marketers, compliance and supporting team members to create processes and workflows to manage marketing content and community involvement.

Media Contact:

Jordyn Swanson
402-875-5636
244863@email4pr.com
www.socialassurance.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/social-assurance-announces-community-spark-award-301107441.html

SOURCE Social Assurance

