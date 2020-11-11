SMI 10’532 1.7%  SPI 13’056 1.5%  Dow 29’519 0.3%  DAX 13’216 0.4%  Euro 1.0796 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’467 0.7%  Gold 1’862 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9172 0.3%  Öl 44.3 0.5% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
11.11.2020 18:46:00

SOCAR Trading's Investments in Digitization Generate Strong Financial Performance

GENEVA, Switzerland, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCAR Trading Head of IT, Movsum Muslumzada, told the Reuters Commodity Trading Summit that, having upgraded its IT systems just prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the trading company was able to quickly implement remote working without any operational interruptions.

Speaking at a Reuters conference session on Overcoming Barriers to the Digitization of Commodities Trading, Mr. Muslumzada explained: "Moving to the cloud in 2019 was a game-changer for SOCAR Trading. When COVID-19 unexpectedly arrived in 2020, we were ready and had prepared our infrastructure so that people could work from any place on the planet. [Our digitized IT systems] helped a lot with communications and financially we had a good year."

Mr. Muslumzada also called for the trading industry to adopt a general protocol and standards so that counterparties can exchange trading data and operational data.

Asked about blockchain, Mr. Muslumzada said that technology in itself is not a solution. "It's all about how the platform is implemented and how it's used and how easy it is to onboard people. We have a lot of systems but they need to be able to talk to others. If a blockchain is the solution, then we will sign up for it."

According to Mr. Muslumzada, trust in technology is key. He continued, "Managers and decision-makers need to understand what technology tools are available, and to know how to use them and trust them. Five or six years ago, everybody was afraid of the cloud as it placed your data under somebody else's control. Now, it's becoming mainstream. So education is necessary."

In recent months, SOCAR Trading has invested considerable time and resources in sophisticated IT systems, and digitized internal control frameworks have given the company the agility and the confidence to merit its status as one of the most successful global energy trading companies.

Media Contact:

media@geopols.com

Related Images

socar-trading-global-head-of-it.jpg
SOCAR Trading Global Head of IT, Movsum Muslumzada

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socar-tradings-investments-in-digitization-generate-strong-financial-performance-301171030.html

SOURCE SOCAR Trading SA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 593.80
3.05 %
Alcon 60.88
3.01 %
Sika 236.80
2.96 %
Roche Hldg G 313.85
2.82 %
Novartis 78.88
2.02 %
CS Group 10.73
-0.19 %
The Swatch Grp 227.50
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 46.16
-0.37 %
Swiss Life Hldg 377.80
-0.50 %
Swiss Re 78.54
-1.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
14:42
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09:48
Auf Euphorie folgt Ernüchterung
09.11.20
Welke rol speelt goud in 2020?
09.11.20
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:36
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kurz vor Antrag für Corona-Impfstoff: BioNTech meldet höheren Verlust - BioNTech-Aktie springt hoch
Logitech, Credit Suisse & Swiss Life.: Zu diesen Schweizer Aktien raten Kepler Chevreux-Analysten
Lonza wird Herstellungspartner für Impfstoffkandidat Adcovid von Altimmune - Aktie in Rot
Alibaba-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Verkaufsrekord am 'Singles Day' in China
Implenia-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: Banken bestätigen Syndikatskreditvertrag im Umfang von 800 Millionen Franken
Beyond Meat-Aktie nach Zahlen im freien Fall - Zahlen deutlich schlechter als erwartet
Corona-Impfstoff bleibt Thema: US-Börsen beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Swiss Re-Ökonomen rechnen 2021 mit weltweit wachsenden Versicherungsprämien - Corona bereitet Weltwirtschaft Billionenschaden
Jim Cramer: Diese Tech-Aktie überzeugte in der jüngsten Bilanzsaison ganz besonders
Bayer-Aktie dennoch in Grün: US-Richter erhöht Druck in Glyphosat-Streit

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zogen am Mittwoch an. Anleger an der Wall Street greifen besonders bei Techwerten zu. In Fernost schlugen die Börsen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedlicher Richtungen ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit