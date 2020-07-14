SOCAN Makes Audiam Leadership Change

TORONTO, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - SOCAN today announced that Jeff Price has departed wholly-owned Audiam, effective immediately. SOCAN COO Jeff King has assumed the duties of CEO.

"Audiam' s business will continue without change," said Jennifer Brown, Interim-CEO of SOCAN. "SOCAN and Audiam will continue to work to represent rights holders and ensure they are being paid transparently and efficiently."

Jeff King has served as board member of Audiam, playing a key role in establishing the company as a leader in digital rights administration since it was acquired by SOCAN in 2016.

Audiam was built with several talented individuals, all of whom remain with the organization. Based in New York City, the business was founded in 2014. Audiam employs 17 full time staff.

Audiam licenses, monitors, audits, researches, collects and distributes digital mechanical and YouTube royalties for music creators and publishers.

About SOCAN

SOCAN is a rights management organization that connects more than four-million music creators worldwide and more than a quarter-million businesses and individuals in Canada. More than 160,000 songwriters, composers, music publishers and visual artists are its direct members, and more than 100,000 organizations are Licensed To Play music across Canada. With a concerted use of progressive technology and unique data as well as a commitment to lead the global transformation of rights management, with wholly-owned companies Dataclef and MediaNet, and Entandem (co-owned with RE:SOUND), SOCAN is dedicated to upholding the fundamental truths that music and visual arts have value and creators and publishers deserve fair compensation for their work. For more information: www.socan.com

SOURCE SOCAN