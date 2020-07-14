14.07.2020 22:35:00

SOCAN Makes Audiam Leadership Change

TORONTO, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - SOCAN today announced that Jeff Price has departed wholly-owned Audiam, effective immediately. SOCAN COO Jeff King has assumed the duties of CEO.

"Audiam' s business will continue without change," said Jennifer Brown, Interim-CEO of SOCAN. "SOCAN and Audiam will continue to work to represent rights holders and ensure they are being paid transparently and efficiently."

Jeff King has served as board member of Audiam, playing a key role in establishing the company as a leader in digital rights administration since it was acquired by SOCAN in 2016.

Audiam was built with several talented individuals, all of whom remain with the organization. Based in New York City, the business was founded in 2014. Audiam employs 17 full time staff.

Audiam licenses, monitors, audits, researches, collects and distributes digital mechanical and YouTube royalties for music creators and publishers.

About SOCAN
SOCAN is a rights management organization that connects more than four-million music creators worldwide and more than a quarter-million businesses and individuals in Canada. More than 160,000 songwriters, composers, music publishers and visual artists are its direct members, and more than 100,000 organizations are Licensed To Play music across Canada. With a concerted use of progressive technology and unique data as well as a commitment to lead the global transformation of rights management, with wholly-owned companies Dataclef and MediaNet, and Entandem (co-owned with RE:SOUND), SOCAN is dedicated to upholding the fundamental truths that music and visual arts have value and creators and publishers deserve fair compensation for their work. For more information: www.socan.com

SOURCE SOCAN

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 357.40
1.71 %
Swiss Re 75.68
1.67 %
UBS Group 11.34
1.25 %
CS Group 10.08
1.15 %
Zurich Insur Gr 345.30
0.96 %
Lonza Grp 538.00
-0.81 %
Novartis 81.50
-0.83 %
Alcon 53.02
-0.90 %
CieFinRichemont 62.60
-1.11 %
Roche Hldg G 331.55
-1.59 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:58
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:24
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
09:16
Vontobel: derimail - Attraktive single BRCs auf HelloFresh
07:58
SMI droht Ungemach
13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12:06
Schroders: Fünf Gründe, die bei Anlagen in Schwellenländern für einen aktiven Fondsmanager sprechen
09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsrechte aus
Deswegen legt der Euro zu Dollar und Franken etwas zu
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit herben Abschlägen
Morgan Stanley traut der Tesla-Aktie in Bullenszenario 2'000 US-Dollar zu?
Aktien legen kräftig zu: Corona-Impfung von Pfizer und BioNTech soll beschleunigt zugelassen werden
Dow schliesst kaum verändert - US-Techwerte tiefrot -- SMI beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX verzeichnet Zugewinne -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Bitcoin in den vergangenen Monaten recht stabil: In welche Richtung gehen die nächsten Kursausschläge?
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Bären lasten auf Meyer Burger
ams gibt neue vorrangige Schuldtitel im Umfang von 200 Millionen Euro aus - ams-Aktie stabil
Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- SMI & Co. gehen mit Verlust aus dem Handel -- DAX mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- SMI & Co. gehen mit Verlust aus dem Handel -- DAX mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Die heimischen Märkte zeigten sich am Dienstag mit roten Vorzeichen. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Der US-Leitindex Dow Jones tendieret fester. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit roten Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB