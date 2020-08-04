04.08.2020 20:02:00

SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has declared regular quarterly dividends for the preferred series stock of the company as follows:


SoCalGas:


Preferred Stock

$0.375 per share


Preferred Stock, Series A

$0.375 per share

The dividends are payable on October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 10, 2020.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians— about 45 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas's vision is to be the cleanest gas utility in North America, delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that vision, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2014 through 2018, the company invested nearly $6.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its pipeline system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

About Southern California Gas Co.: Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has been delivering clean, safe and reliable natural gas to its customers for more than 145 years. It is the nation's largest natural gas distribution utility, providing service to 21.6 million consumers connected through 5.9 million meters in more than 500 communities. The company's service territory encompasses approximately 20,000 square miles throughout central and Southern California, from Visalia to the Mexican border. SoCalGas is a regulated subsidiary of Sempra Energy (SRE), a Fortune 500 energy services holding company based in San Diego.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socalgas-declares-preferred-dividends-301105951.html

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.00
0.96 %
Swisscom 493.70
0.22 %
CS Group 10.01
0.22 %
CieFinRichemont 56.78
0.18 %
The Swatch Grp 192.70
0.00 %
Swiss Re 71.76
-1.13 %
Sika 203.90
-1.35 %
Givaudan 3’780.00
-2.02 %
Lonza Grp 565.40
-2.92 %
SGS 2’384.00
-3.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:11
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:13
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Leonteq AG
10:59
Vontobel: Pfizer mit positivem Ausblick in Corona-Pandemie
08:48
SMI mit beeindruckender Reaktion
03.08.20
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV
03.08.20
Euro Rallies Amid Europe"s Pandemic Response
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:59
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
mehr
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
Meyer Burger-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Meyer Burger sichert sich Produktionsstandorte für Solarzellen in Ostdeutschland
Dämpfer für Euro-Stärke? Wieso der Dollar zu Franken und Euro zulegt
Roche-Aktie gesucht: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Therapie Rozlytrek in zwei Indikationen
Krisen-Profiteur: So weit kann es für den Goldpreis laut Analysten noch gehen
Studie zeigt: Nicht erst mit Negativzinsen lohnt sich Sparen nicht mehr
Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Moderate Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Gewinnmitnahmen: SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Alphabet nimmt 10 Milliarden Dollar mit Anleihen auf - Aktie dreht ins Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Moderate Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Gewinnmitnahmen: SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der Wall Street verläuft der Handel in grün. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Dienstag Verluste. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB